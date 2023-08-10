Jinja PCA groups petition govt on loan repayment period

Parish Community Association (PCA) groups in Jinja District have asked the government to extend the loan repayment period for the revolving fund from six months to a year.

The Office of the Prime Minister is implementing the delivery of development support to the community through the PCA Model, whose principal target beneficiaries are farmer groups, Saccos and Village, Savings and Loan Association (VSLA), among others.

This publication has learnt that the government released Shs510m to the 17 PCA groups in Jinja District.

Ms Sarah Nakamya, an economist from the Office of the Prime Minister, during a capacity building and profiling tour of the seven Sub-counties which make up Jinja District, said each association received Shs30m.

However, the group’s members said the money has been beneficial, but there has been “pressure” because of the short repayment period, while some groups said they invest this money in agricultural enterprises which take a long time to mature and be sold to recoup the money.

“We are required to start repaying this money immediately after one month and complete before the end of six months, but our group invested in poultry which does not mature within this period,” Mr Karim Kampere said.

Subsequently, Mr Kampere, who is a member of a Kanabala PWD Group, Itakaiboru Parish in Busedde Sub-county, appealed to the government to consider extending the period to at least a year.

Mr Charles Tenywa, the chairperson of Itakaiboru PCA, says they have realised close to Shs6m in profits within six months, but it was out of “pressure”, adding that the association is in the process of receiving additional money to repay their loan on time.

Ms Agatha Anonya, the Busedde Sub-county Community Development Officer, who is in-charge of the PCA programme, says groups under her jurisdiction have performed well, adding that loan repayment currently stands at 95 percent.

“Groups in my Sub-county, especially in Itakaiboru Parish, have performed well and I have already submitted their files for additional funding,’’ Ms Anonya said.

Ms Rose Nampina, the Jinja District PCA focal point person, says loan repayment for groups under the PCA programme is promising compared to previous programmes like the Youth Livelihood.

She said: “As I talk now, over Shs200m of the Shs510m has been recovered from these groups and visible projects can be seen from where the balance is expected; therefore, this programme is moving on well.”

Ms Nampina, however, disagreed with the group members’ request to extend the loan repayment period, saying it may be contrary to the development goals of setting up the programme.

“This money is intended to develop people through the profits earned from the capital given and the longer the money takes to be returned, the lower the profits; therefore, the idea of reducing the repayment period cannot work,” Ms Nampina said.