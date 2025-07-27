Jinja police block thanksgiving event over fears of NUP politicking

Police in Jinja, Eastern Uganda, blocked a Thanksgiving Mass organised by Dr. Sulaiman Namwoza, a prospective MP aspirant for Jinja West Constituency on the National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket.

The event, scheduled to take place at Mpumude Estate Primary School playground on Sunday, July 27, was halted due to concerns over potential political mobilization and chaos.

According to Kiira Central Division Police Commander, ASP H. Sharma, the event's invitation of high-ranking NUP officials, including Mr Habib Buwembo, the party's head of mobilisation, raised concerns about unsanctioned political rallying and provocative messaging.

Sharma noted that Jinja City's volatile multiparty environment could attract rival attention or confrontation, especially from supporters of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In a July 21 intelligence report, ASP Sharma wrote, "While the event is presented as a thanksgiving gathering, intelligence reports suggest potential underlying political mobilization motives, particularly in favor of the NUP, under whose flag Dr. Namwoza is vying."

He added that the expected crowd of 500 to 800 attendees might overwhelm local security presence if not reinforced.

Dr. Namwoza disputed the police's claims, stating, "My event was purely thanksgiving, and me being a member and contestant under NUP is not a crime. I am a Ugandan with a constitutional right to subscribe to any political party of my choice... even my supporters joining me in thanking God, and putting on T-shirts bearing my photo is not a crime because this is a Godly function and not political as police claims."

He expressed frustration, saying, "They have chased all service providers yet we already paid them, and this makes me wonder which kind of police we have." The police had recommended deploying uniformed and plain-clothed officers to monitor the event, engage with organizers, and emphasize the non-political nature of the function.

Dr. Namwoza is one of the youths seeking the NUP party ticket to contest the Jinja South West MP seat in the 2026 polls, currently held by Timothy Lusaka Batuwa from FDC. The incident has sparked concerns about police-parties relations and the exercise of constitutional rights in Uganda.



