Jinja Police dismiss claims of stolen Air Conditioner at CPS

Police in the Kiira Region have dismissed reports that an air conditioning unit serving the CCTV control room at Jinja Central Police Station was stolen, calling the claims "false and misleading".

The rumours spread like wildfire on social media after shopkeepers and boda-boda riders near the station noticed the absence of an outdoor AC unit on Tuesday morning.

Some residents, citing past incidents, suspected theft, referencing the mysterious disappearance of a television from the station's reception in 2020 and two jailbreaks involving 17 and 15 suspects in 2021 and 2025, respectively.

However, Kiira Region Police Spokesperson James Mubi clarified that the AC unit was removed temporarily for routine servicing carried out by a technical team on Monday, September 15.

"This scheduled maintenance was carried out to enhance the performance of CCTV systems by ensuring proper airflow, temperature regulation, and consistent capture of surveillance footage," Mubi explained.

He urged the public to disregard the false information circulating online, emphasizing that "no such incident occurred. The AC servicing was a standard operational procedure, and all equipment remains intact and operational."

Mubi also highlighted the importance of verifying information through official channels before spreading unverified claims, reiterating the police's commitment to transparency and public safety.

Following two previous prisoner escape incidents from the police station, most hardcore suspects are now being held at Nalufenya Police Station for enhanced security.





