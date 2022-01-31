Jinja Progressive takes over Masese Girls’ SS

Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) has taken over Masese Girls’ Boarding Secondary School.

Mr Swaibu Kitezaala, the director of JIPRA told Daily Monitor last week that he would turn the school into a mixed.

“The takeover is complete and will be under my directorship; everything, starting from the uniform, is going to be changed. It is, however, going to be mixed,” he said.

Masese Girls’ Boarding Secondary School has been under the leadership of Mr Kula Zikulabe, the former principal of Kaliro National Teachers’ College.

JIPRA, which is in Mpumudde, Jinja North City Division, was established in 2003, while Masese Girls’ SS in Masese Village, Jinja South City division, came into existence in 2001.

Neither Mr Kitezaala nor Mr Zikulabe divulged details of the deal. However, sources said the takeover was meant to boost numbers and performance at Masese Girls’ SS.

“It is not just a takeover but about making a contribution and turning around the previous enterprise which has modern infrastructure. I want to assure our clients at both premises that we shall post good results and meet their expectations because the students are under a solid and well-tested management,” Mr Kitezaala said.

He added that a school is about policies, good organisational, and management structures.

On why he acquired another school when they are being seen as risky business due to the Covid pandemic, Mr Kitezaala said: “The pandemic led to the abrupt closure of schools and some became insolvent; but once well-managed and without natural calamities, there is no problem.”

A secondary school teacher, who preferred anonymity, hailed the takeover, saying: “Just like how the late Lawrence Mukiibi built his campuses, I think Mr Kitezaala is going by the same model.”