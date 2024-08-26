Jinja rally highlights FDC divisions as Besigye battles party leadership

The Chairperson of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Najjanankumbi faction, Mr Jack Sabiiti, has accused former party leader Col. (Rtd) Kizza Besigye of attempting to regain control of the party.

Speaking during the faction’s national mobilization tour in Jinja on Saturday, Mr Sabiiti remarked: “I worked with Besigye when he was our party president. Despite standing for the presidency multiple times, his achievements were minimal. Now he is struggling to return, seeking to push out the young leaders who have done a good job, like Amuriat and Mafabi.”

FDC is currently divided into two factions: one led by Besigye and Kampala Lord Mayor Mr Erias Lukwago, and another led by Mr. Patrick Amuriat as party President and Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi as Secretary General. The Katonga faction accuses the Najjanankumbi group of betraying the party by collaborating with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Mr Amuriat criticized the NRM for allegedly hijacking the FDC’s 2021 election manifesto, noting: “In 2021, our manifesto guaranteed each household Shs100,000 per month for six months. Unfortunately, Museveni stole our ideas.”

FDC Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi (L) and Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat (R) during mobilization rally in Jinja City. PHOTO BY TAUSI NAKATO.

He also praised Mr Mafabi and the people of Bugisu for preserving their cooperative union, in contrast to many other regions where cooperatives were dismantled under the current government.

Mr Mafabi, meanwhile, described Dr. Besigye as an “enemy of the party,” comparing him to the biblical story of King Solomon, where a woman wanted to divide a child she didn’t truly care for. “Besigye wanted to divide FDC because it doesn’t belong to him,” Mafabi said.

Adding to the accusations, former MP Mr Frank Nabwiso revealed that Mr. Mafabi had borrowed Shs580 million to fund the party’s 2021 campaign, with Shs300 million sent to Besigye. Nabwiso questioned Besigye's loyalty, suggesting that he might be working with the government.

Dr. Besigye, during a meeting in March, opposed any reconciliation with the Najjanankumbi faction, insisting that he would not join those he believes have aligned with the ruling party. “I will not give up until I die,” Besigye declared.

Despite the internal strife, Jinja City Speaker Mr Bernard Mbayo, who plans to run for the Jinja South Division West Parliamentary seat on the FDC ticket, expressed optimism. “We’ve asked those seeking to return to the party to apologize publicly, but we will not allow anyone to return only to cause further disorganization,” he said.