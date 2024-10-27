Hello

Jinja runs for a cause: Cancer awareness event draws hundreds

Third Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rukia Isanga Nakadama (holding a flag), Ray of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ) Board Chairman, Rev Can James Kivunike (Centre) and RHHJ Executive Director, Ms Sylvia Nakami (L), march during the ‘Fight Women’s Cancer Run’ in Jinja City on October 26, 2024. PHOTO | PHILIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

Rays of Hope Hospice Jinja (RHHJ) on Saturday hosted the "Fight Women's Cancer Run" to raise awareness and promote screening and prevention of cancer.

This marked the sixth consecutive year RHHJ has organised this event in October, disseminating information about breast and cervical cancer throughout the month.

The event, held under the theme "Detect. Treat. Defeat," kicked off at Jinja Golf Club with Third Deputy Prime Minister Rukia Isanga Nakadama flagging off participants.

Dr Margrethe Juncker from RHHJ emphasized the event's goal: "Creating more awareness about cancer. Our teams have been conducting screenings at schools, businesses, and health centres, and we'll expand these activities to provide prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, and palliative care."

Dr Juncker says that RHHJ plans to deepen its reach in Busoga Sub-region and neighbouring districts, opening new field offices in Namayingo and Buyende.

"RHHJ is committed to helping as many women as possible," Dr Juncker added. "People are becoming aware of cervical and breast cancer, which is a significant success."

Executive Director Sylvia Nakami highlighted RHHJ's engagement with local organisations, businesses, and education institutions, aiming to involve the entire country.

"Patients who've benefited from our program have become advocates, dispelling fears that cancer is a death sentence," she said.

 Rev. Can James Kivunike, RHHJ Board Chairman, shared his motivation: "As a church person, I'm involved because those suffering are created by God."

