Jinja School closed after student dies in dormitory fire

A dormitory at St Joseph Senior Secondary School in Jinja City, which was gutted by fire on Tuesday night, killing a Senior One student barely two hours after he returned from home PHOTOS/PHILIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

What you need to know:

  • 14-year-old Emmanuel Muwumba who was from bathing was reportedly caught between running out naked and quickly retrieving something to wear. He chose the latter.
  • The Ministry of Education last week attributed the rampant fire outbreaks in schools to lack of occupational permits, especially among private schools, across the country.

A Senior One student of St Joseph Senior Secondary-Nakanyonyi, a private school in Jinja City, died after fire gutted his dormitory, destroying property worth unspecified millions of shillings in its wake.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.