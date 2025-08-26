Jinja sees progress in malaria vaccine rollout

Health officials in Jinja City say the rollout of a malaria vaccine is showing encouraging results, marking a step forward in the fight against one of Uganda’s deadliest diseases.

The Ministry of Health began administering the R21/Matrix-M vaccine in April 2025, targeting children between six and 11 months.

The vaccine, developed in India and approved by the World Health Organization, is being introduced in selected districts as part of a national campaign.

At Bugembe Health Centre IV, officials reported strong community response.

“At least 40 children receive the malaria vaccines on a monthly basis ever since the campaign started,” said Pauline Awori, focal person for the Expanded Program on Immunization in Jinja City.

She noted that 1,715 children have so far received their first and second doses, with the target set at 2,150 by the end of the year.

“This number would have been higher, but it was affected by negative information about the vaccine circulated on social media in the three weeks after its introduction. In fact, some mothers failed to return their children for vaccination,” Awori added.

Village Health Teams (VHTs) have been deployed to trace families who missed doses. Awori noted that the immunization card, which records vaccine schedules, has helped health workers track children due for follow-ups.

Parents said the campaign offers much-needed relief. “We will feel relieved once our children complete the full dose of the vaccine,” said Sarah Alibawo, a mother who brought her child for the jab.

“It offers protection against severe malaria, which has long burdened households and strained health facilities in this region.”

Jinja City health officer Josephine Awori said sensitization drives have been key to sustaining turnout. “We carry out health outreaches in the communities, explaining the advantage of the new malaria vaccine in preventing one of the deadliest diseases killing millions of people,” she said.

Rotary International has also pledged support. Dr. Daniel Perlman, chairperson of Rotarians Against Malaria Global in Africa, said the rollout was showing “positive progress without resistance” and that no side effects had been registered.

“As Rotary International, we fought to eradicate polio and smallpox, which claimed millions of lives,” Perlman said. “Now, we are committed to the campaign against malaria by encouraging mothers to take their children for the malaria vaccine.”

Dr Claire Namuwaya, a doctor at Bugembe Health Centre IV, explained that the vaccine requires four doses administered at 6, 7, 8, and 18 months. “It prevents the plasmodium falciparum parasite from infecting the body and reduces severe malaria in children,” she said.

Officials emphasized that the vaccine is part of a broader strategy, including mosquito nets, rapid diagnosis, and timely treatment.

For now, Jinja’s numbers suggest cautious optimism, signaling that communities are embracing the new weapon in a decades-long battle against malaria.