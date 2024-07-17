Jinja special needs teachers get Shs170m housing boost

Special needs teachers at Spire Road Primary School in Jinja City can now breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the Rotary Club of Jinja committing Shs170 million to construct five self-contained units for them.

The government-aided school, part of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, caters to special needs pupils, including 58 visually impaired students who rely on braille.

Ms Betty Linda Asaba, the head teacher, expressed gratitude to the Rotarians, noting their compassion which has elevated the reputation of Spire Road School of the Blind, also known as Balitwegomba School of the Blind.

“There is a need for a full time health worker for special needs in case any pupil falls sick, putting walkways from the dormitory to the classroom blocks, special latrines, fire extinguishers, installation of CCTV cameras, and repair of braille,” Ms Asaba said on Tuesday.



Mr Sharif Muganwa, a visually impaired teacher and beneficiary teaching at Buyengo Secondary School in Jinja District, called upon both government and the private sector to promote inclusivity for equal employment opportunities.

The president of Rotary Club of Jinja, Mr Ronald Edgar Rujumba, emphasised that the construction of accommodation units for teachers aims to enhance the quality of education for visually impaired pupils.