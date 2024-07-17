Jinja special needs teachers get Shs170m housing boost
Special needs teachers at Spire Road Primary School in Jinja City can now breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to the Rotary Club of Jinja committing Shs170 million to construct five self-contained units for them.
The government-aided school, part of the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, caters to special needs pupils, including 58 visually impaired students who rely on braille.
Ms Betty Linda Asaba, the head teacher, expressed gratitude to the Rotarians, noting their compassion which has elevated the reputation of Spire Road School of the Blind, also known as Balitwegomba School of the Blind.
“There is a need for a full time health worker for special needs in case any pupil falls sick, putting walkways from the dormitory to the classroom blocks, special latrines, fire extinguishers, installation of CCTV cameras, and repair of braille,” Ms Asaba said on Tuesday.
Mr Sharif Muganwa, a visually impaired teacher and beneficiary teaching at Buyengo Secondary School in Jinja District, called upon both government and the private sector to promote inclusivity for equal employment opportunities.
The president of Rotary Club of Jinja, Mr Ronald Edgar Rujumba, emphasised that the construction of accommodation units for teachers aims to enhance the quality of education for visually impaired pupils.
Mr Rujumba, who succeeded Mr Bosses Talemwa as the 60th Rotary Club president, reminded the [club] members of their core values, and appreciated his predecessor for the mentorship.
“My leadership will focus more on environment protection by encouraging pupils and students in schools to plant trees and address climate change challenges,” he said.
Mr William Okello, a past president, revealed that the club allocates approximately Shs25 million annually to cover various needs of the pupils, including school fees, scholastic materials, food, medical services, and utility bills, as well as repairs to braille equipment.
He added: “In order to sustain and facilitate continuous education of the visually impaired children in the region, I propose a multipurpose building at a cost of shs3b on the school land after completion of the accommodation facility.”