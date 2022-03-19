Jinja suspect narrates how he lured boda boda friend to death

A suspect has given detectives at Jinja Police Station an account of how he and an accomplice lured a boda boda rider, who was his friend, to a secluded place at night, killed him and took his motorcycle.

Paul Kalimungabo Mukisa in his 30s, said at around 7:30pm on March 13, he rung the late Alex Mukisa and asked him to ride him to Kalongo Village in Kakira Town Council.

The deceased and suspect were both residents of Ntinda Village, Busede Sub-county in Jinja District.

Investigations reveal that the suspect rung the deceased using his personal phone, and since they were known to each other, a Shs10,000 fare was agreed upon, with the suspect first paying Shs7,000, and the balance upon arrival.

The suspect further narrated that they rode to a location where he had made prior communication with his co-conspirator identified as Ramazani Kapere.

Kapere, it was allegedly agreed, would then position himself within a dense sugarcane plantation and wait for an oncoming motorcycle.

“Before the incident, the deceased asked [me] why he should stop, but I instead grabbed him by the neck as Kapere closed in. We then beat him to death before riding off with his motorcycle,” the suspect narrated to police.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said through community policing, the suspects were arrested and have since confessed to the crime.

“Through our community policing, we managed to arrest two suspects and upon searching one of their premises, we recovered the motorcycle, his jacket, a knife and machete that are believed to be the murder weapons,” Mr Mubi added.

"Once investigations are complete, the duo will be charged accordingly; however, more suspects are still at large.

"I appeal to boda bodas, especially who prefer working at night, to be very careful," Mr Mubi said.



