Jinja taxi fire death toll rises to three

Police in Jinja City say a mother and her three-year-old child are among the trio of passengers who died after Mbale-bound taxi with at least 12 occupants on board caught fire on Sunday afternoon.

Mr James Okello, an eyewitness, said the taxi passed him at the intersection between Clive Road East and Iganga Road while moving in an “erratic way”, with its engine sounding “abnormal”.

While it was initially suggested that two people died on the spot; the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, has confirmed the death of a third person which occured on Sunday night.

“A mother and her three-year-old son instantly died inside the taxi; and last (Sunday) night, one of the victims who was receiving treatment succumbed to her deep burns,” Mr Mubi told journalists at Busoga Regional Police Headquarters on Monday.

Mr Mubi, named the third victim as Angela Nafuna, and some of the survivors as Ms Grace Asekenye, and another only identified as Fatuma.

Ms Asekenye’s relatives have, however, appealed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital to refer her to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital since she hails from Bukedea District.

Mr Mubi, who described the incident as “a very rare one that can hardly happen” said police and well-wishers tried to rescue some of the passengers and rushed them to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

Probe still on

Mr Mubi said police are yet to ascertain the actual number of occupants in the ill-fated taxi, adding that detectives are still gathering details after which the public will be informed. “No arrest has been made,” he added.

He further addressed unconfirmed social media reports, suggesting that the petrol which was doused in the taxi triggered the inferno.

“While carrying out investigations, we exhaust all possibilities and would not wish any of you (media) to pick (petrol) as the cause (of the fire). Also, social media speculation on the number of people who died is wrong because they are only three,” Mr Mubi.

Mr Mustafa Isabirye, a motor vehicle mechanic, said: “There is a high possibility that the taxi was fueled with petrol instead of diesel before it began the journey that ended up heating the whole system, resulting in the fire.”

For most of Monday morning into the afternoon, Regional Police Commander, Mr Charles Nsaba, sleuths and bomb experts canvassed the scene for clues and eyewitness statements while reviewing exhibits to aid in the investigation.

More eyewitness accounts

A private security guard at a supermarket next to the scene, whom this publication prefers to only identify as Maureen for her own safety, said she recalls seeing “very thick black smoke” coming from the boot of the taxi, followed by fire and people breaking windows to free occupants.