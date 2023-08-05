Jinja teacher arrested over defiling six-year-old pupil

Police in Jinja City have arrested and detained a teacher for allegedly defiling his six-year-old pupil.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi identified the suspect as a teacher at White Rose Junior School in Jinja City.

“The suspect teaches Mathematics and English at the same school. Police is gathering information so as to exhaust inquiries and have him appear in court,” Mubi said, adding that “the suspect is a brother-in-law to the owner of the school.”

According to Mubi, consolidated crime data returns for 2021 indicate that 41 aggravated defilement cases, 122 simple defilement cases and 17 rape cases were reported, while in 2022, 45 aggravated defilement cases, 67 simple defilement cases and 35 rape cases were reported.

“This shows an increase in aggravated defilement, simple defilement and rape cases, which can be attributed to failure or reluctance by parents to appear in court when time for testifying comes,” Mubi observed.

Mubi further blamed some parents for allegedly settling such (capital) offences outside court, which he said is against the laws of Uganda.