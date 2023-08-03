Jinja tourism institute gets  principal after 11 years

The Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute [UHTTI] has finally got a new principal, bringing an end to Ms Miriam Namutosi’s 10-year tenure in acting capacity.

The Jinja-based institute is the only government-owned tertiary institution mandated to provide knowledge and skills through education, training and research in areas of hospitality and tourism management. Its programmes are fully accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

Mr Richard Kawere, the incoming principal, who was once in the institute as an accessor, said it “is not going to be an easy task”.

“I was in this institute in 2011, not as a student, but among the few accessors and know what Ms Namitosi was going through. I want to congratulate you for the achievements you have put in place,” Mr Kawere said during the handover ceremony on Tuesday.





Task

Mr Basil Ajer, the director of tourism in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, tasked Mr Kawere to ensure that stalled World Bank projects at the institute meet their targets as planned by the ministry, saying they are long overdue.

Ms Namutosi said initially, there were 157 staff. However, after several validations, external and internal interviews, the ministry retained 103.

“There is still need to fill some human resource positions in the departments of cleaning, gardening and research,” she said.

She also decried inadequate funding by the government.

Ms Namutosi now returns to her substantive position as a principal instructor.

Ms Namutosi’s tenure as acting principal has, however, seen the construction of a $102.5m (about Shs370b) three-star hotel at the institute.

Upon completion, she said, student enrolment will likely increase from the current 500 students, for both residents and non-residents.

The project was co-funded by the World Bank which gave $100m (about Shs360b) and the Ugandan government $2.5m (about Shs9b).