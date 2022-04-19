Jinja tourism students strike over insecurity

Students of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) in Jinja City have gone on strike over alleged insecurity, which they say has led to theft of their property and physical attacks, including rape of some female students.

Subsequently, the students on Tuesday morning blocked Jackson Crescent, the road that leads to the institute with stones, barring other road users any access.

The rowdy students then accused their administration of not installing security lights and securing requisite personnel to ensure their safety, especially in the hostels.

Speaking on condition of anonymnity for fear of reprisal and expulsion, one of the striking students said the seeds of discontent were sown when the lockdown was lifted, which saw schools and higher institutions of learning reopened following their closure in March 2020 to combat the spread of Covid-19.

"When the institute was reopened, its number remained very high; remember we were studying in a staggered manner, meaning there are those who were at home while others were studying and vice versa. That has never been harmonized.

"As a result of such big numbers, we requested the administration to provide the institute's coaster to transport students to their hostels every night following attacks by thugs," he said.

He added: “Some of our colleagues come to class as early as 5am after walking from their hostel on Magwa Road (almost 1km away), and leave the institute at 10pm. Where is the safety of such students at that time?"

A female student said: "Some of my colleagues have been raped but are reluctant to file formal reports to the administration and police, yet each student pays Shs2m per semester, part of which includes security which is not provided at the hostels."

The deputy Principal, Mr Moses Kanene, however, said the administration has acknowledged the students' grievances and measures are going to be taken to address the issues raised to ensure their safety and that of their property.

“We have been handling these problems on a one-by-one basis, but as you are aware, this is a government-aided institute where the money comes in slowly.

"The biggest problem we have is that the number of students has increased from 400 to 700, so we had to secure accommodation elsewhere; but all these problems will be solved,” Mr Kanene said.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said the students have not destroyed any property, but raised issues that police, the institute and Jinja City authority will find solutions to as quickly as possible.

By the time of filing this story, the student leaders, staff and police were trying to calm the rioting students down.