Jinja woman enrolls in same school with granddaughter

A 42-year-old woman has returned to school, with family sources saying it was after she was promised a dream wedding once she sits for Primary Leaving Examinations.

While she says the decision was entirely for her to hone her English-speaking and writing skills, Ms Desita Nabirye Kyabutema enrolled in Primary Four at Kyomya Primary School, an inclusive Universal Primary School with a Special Needs Pupils wing. The school is located in Jinja North City Division.

Total school enrollment is 874, including 275 Special Needs Pupils with physical and visual impairments, deafness and hearing loss, among others.

Ms Desita Nabirye Kyabutema, 42, a Primary Four pupil at the school compound at Kyomya Primary School in Jinja North City Division on April 2, 2024. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

By 6am, Kyabutema, who studies with her granddaughter, Irene Nabirye in Primary Five, like any other pupil, prepares to walk the 600-metre journey to school and join the rest of the pupils in sweeping the compound.

She says she was prompted to return to class at her age because she would “love to speak English” adding that “people who can read and write are highly-respected in the community”.

Nabirye described her grandmother as a “social and protective” person, who does not want to see pupils fighting or making others sad.

Irene Nabirye (left) and her grandmother Ms Desita Nabirye Kyabutema, 42, at the compound of Kyomya Primary School in Jinja North City Division on April 2, 2024. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

“Here, I feel very comfortable. The teachers and children are friendly and not beating the pupils; they like me .We take porridge for breakfast then posho (maize meal) and beans for lunch,” Kyabutema said at the school on April 2.

Ms Desita Nabirye Kyabutema, 42, a Primary Four pupil at Kyomya Primary School in Jinja North City Division, seeks assistance from her head teacher, Ms Vicencia Musubika on April 2, 2024. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Her classmates describe her as “a friendly person” given her physical appearance and she is always in the company of between three and five pupils at any given time.

Tabitha Nakiwade, Kyabutema’s best friend and classmate, describes her as a “very good runner”.

While at school, Kyabutema casts aside family matters to concentrate on her studies.

“She is a very jolly person and likes being called out by her names and shares a desk with two other pupils, with her seated in the middle with a bright face,” Nakiwade said.

She added: “If a person doesn’t move closer towards her desk, they may not notice her presence in class as an older pupil than some of her teachers. She does all compound work like any other pupil, including picking rubbish, sweeping the classroom, and fetching water.”

Ms Jane Nangobi, the class teacher, said Kyabutema was born within the school community, and got married ‘several years ago’.

“However, it was not a successful marriage, and to fulfil her dream marriage, a man asked her to return to school, complete Primary Seven and earn her dream wedding,” Ms Nangobi said.

The school management was, however, cagey on some information concerning Kyabutema’s family background allegedly for “security reasons”, but overall, they said her family was happy with her decision to return to school.

Ms Nangobi says Kyabutema joined the school in 2023 and her enrolment has motivated some parents to send their children to school, while children who did not want to study have willingly started enrolling because of her.

She describes Kyabutema as “a very attentive and active person in class”, and commands respect from her classmates, adding that she performs better in mathematics.

The deputy head teacher, Ms Jennifer Agatha Mirembe, says Kyabutema is on a scholarship because all her needs, including uniform, books, and food among others, are provided for by the school administration.

“In fact, everybody gets concerned when she doesn’t come to school because her home is within a walkable distance. We often send someone to find out why she did not come to school on that day,” said Ms Mirembe.

School challenges

Whereas the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) constructed a dormitory which has increased the number of pupils with disabilities, Ms Mirembe cites the presence of only two sign language interpreters who cannot handle all the classes. This, she says, leaves some of the Special Needs pupils idle as the interpreter teaches in another class.

Ms Lydia Nakitende, a sign language interpreter at the school, says they are expected to cover all lessons from Primary One to Primary Seven which they cannot effectively execute.

“When, for example, I am in Primary Four and my colleague is in Primary Six, those in Primary One, Two, Three, Five and Seven will automatically miss the interpreter during that lesson," Ms Nakitende said.

Ms Mirembe says some parents have left Special Needs children entirely in the hands of the school management yet the money required to take care of them is inadequate.

Ms Mirembe also says the school struggles to access clean water since they are not connected to National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) for piped water supply.

“Special Needs pupils in the boarding section are 69, and have to trek for 500 metres to access a borehole which is risky, despite moving with able-bodied pupils, although sometimes, management gets someone to fetch water for them,” Ms Mirembe said.

She further pointed to the dire need for mattresses, beds, beddings and sanitary pads for the girls saying some of the pupils were brought to school by relatives “without anything”.

Mr Fred Magada, one of the parents with a son with hearing impairment said the school needs more sign language teachers so that other pupils are not left behind. His son is in is in Primary Seven.