Jinja women challenge gender norms, hire husbands as boat crew

About 12 female boat owners at Rippon Landing Site in Jinja City are making waves in the male-dominated fishing industry by hiring their husbands and paying them a daily allowance of Shs10,000.

These women, previously limited to shore-based roles such as frying fish, have embraced their newfound empowerment, breaking free from traditional constraints to realise their full potential.

Ms Margaret Aguti, 35, who has owned a boat for three years, purchased it for Shs2 million and ensures that every worker operating on the lake holds a valid license. “To safeguard our business and ensure effective operations, I and other women decided to employ our husbands. I never imagined I would be my husband's boss, but he supports me fully,” Ms Aguti said on Monday.

As her husband, Jimmy Muwere, and his aide set off for the day’s catch, Ms Aguti monitors operations from shore, ensuring the business runs smoothly.

Ms Jessica Amoding, another boat owner, has employed her husband, Ali Mustafa, for the past three years, paying him an undisclosed salary plus the daily stipend of Shs10,000. “He initially struggled with taking orders from me, but he now respects my decisions,” she noted.

Mr Mustafa shared, “At first, I felt awkward taking orders from my wife, but she is a simple person, and I am proud to work for her.”



The rise of female boat ownership has brought unprecedented prosperity to their families and contributed to the growth of the landing site, despite challenges such as patrols from the Fisheries Protection Unit of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), which they accuse of extortion.

Some of the female-owned boats at Rippon Landing Site in Jinja City on October 21, 2024. PHOTO | ISAAC KINTU

Mr Martin Kakumba, who manages the landing site, commented on the positive changes: “The women’s vision has taken the landing site to new heights. As a tenderer, I’m glad to see men appreciating women as their bosses.”