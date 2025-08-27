Jobless judges status irks Law Society

The Uganda Law Society is concerned about the latest development of eleven judges of the High Court being rendered unemployed after their two-year contracts lapsed recently.

The law society, a professional body for over 5000 lawyers in the country, said the uncertainty of the 11 judges carries a real danger in terms of judicial independence.

“The eleven judges in question were confirmed by Parliament under Article 142 (2) two years ago, settling their authority. Reverting them to 'acting' status, which undermines their independence and credibility as probationary judges,” Mr Anthony Asiimwe, the vice president of the Uganda Law Society, said in his statement dated August 26.

Adding: “The uncertainty surrounding these judges’ positions carries real danger. Every ruling a probationary judge makes may be questioned. Every hearing presided over by such a judge taints the reputation of the Judiciary. When the people lose faith in the independence of the Bench, the very foundation of justice begins to crumble.”

On Monday this week, this publication ran a story of how 11 Acting High Court judges had been rendered jobless after their two-year contracts lapsed and face uncertainty

The affected judges are Flavia Nabakooza, Dr Christine Echookit Akello, Jacqueline Mwondha, Rosette Comfort Kania (also Deputy Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission), Aisha Naluzze Batala, Emily Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya, Farouq Lubega, Jamson Karemani Karemera, David Makumbi, Amos Kwizera, and Philip Willebrod Mwaka.

In December 2022, the Constitutional Court ruled that appointing High Court judges in an “acting capacity” for extended periods, such as two years, is unconstitutional.

The court went on to find that such appointments in acting capacity violated the constitutional principle of judicial security of tenure and amounted to unconstitutional probationary appointments.

Justice Monica Mugenyi, who wrote the lead judgment, held that neither Article 142 (1) nor Article 138 (1) of the Constitution provides for the appointment of acting judges.

But in the defense of the appointment of acting judges, former chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Benjamin Kabiito, in 2023, argued that Article 147 (1) (a) empowers the commission to advise the President on the appointment of judges in acting capacity.