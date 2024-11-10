Join UPC for better political career, Akena tells Kisoro as NRM supporters split ahead of by-election

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) president Mr Jimmy Akena has said the party’s doors are wide open to receive new members from other political parties who want more political exposure and better political career.

Mr Akena was on Saturday speaking at Kibugu trading center in Muramba Sub County, Kisoro District as he campaigned for the UPC party flag bearer, Ms Mable Ingabire who is contesting against five other candidates for the Kisoro District Woman Member of Parliament by-election.

Mr Akena’s remarks come on the heels of divisions among NRM supporters who are split between backing the party flag bearer, Ms Rose Kabagyeni and Ms Akifeza Grace Ngabirano who’s contesting as an Independent candidate after losing in the NRM party primaries.

Last week, Kisoro District NRM party vice chairman, Mr Ramathan Ndikuyeze was appointed by the NRM party secretariat to head the campaign team of Ms Kabagyeni after the district NRM party chairman, Dr Philemon Mateke opted to support Ms Akifeza claiming that the party primary elections were marred with irregularities.

“The UPC party doors are wide open for anybody from Kisoro who wishes to join the party. Even the Kisoro District NRM party chairman, Dr Philemon Mateke is welcome because he served the UPC government as the deputy minister for education with no single scandal. Dr Mateke served as a faithful member of the UPC like my father Dr Milton Obote did. The doors are wide open to welcome him back to the mighty party,” Mr Akena said.

Because of his declaration to support an independent candidate seeking to replace his daughter, Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, who died in September this year, Dr Mateke was criticized by some party members for allegedly being impartial during the NRM primaries ahead of the November 14 by-election.

In his message, Mr Akena decried the increasing commercialization of politics in Uganda and asked Ugandans to stop being desperate for small tokens in exchange of their voting rights.

Mr Akena took the chance to announce his intention to contest for presidency in 2026 to cause what he described as real change in Uganda’s politics. He reminded UPC supporters in Kisoro district about the legacy of his late father, Dr Apollo Milton Obote in 1980’s where he said quality health, education and other services were offered to all Ugandans, irrespective of their ethnic background and social status.

“NRM has been managing things the way they want but after 40 years, have you got what you wanted? How many more years do you need to wait? We need to work for the change and the change should come very soon. Like my father prioritized quality education for all the children of Uganda. I want to do the same. My father together with other colleagues worked for quality health service. I want to do the same for the people of Uganda,’’ Mr Akena added.

Ms Ingabire asked the voters support her promising to lobby for the tarmacking of tourism roads in the area in addition to advocating for restoration of farmers cooperatives to enable farmers to access agricultural loans on affordable terms.

President Museveni who is the NRM national chairman is expected to campaign for their party flag bearer next week.