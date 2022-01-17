Journalism student wins Victoria university guild presidency

Newly elected Victoria University Guild President Michelle Kirabo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • Mr Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor, said  they used the  learning portal  called V-class to hold the first ever online elections which were free and fair.

Michelle Kirabo has been declared the winner of the 3rd Edition of Victoria University guild presidency.  
Kirabo won with 461 votes (74 percent) while her rival Abdul Basit Kasimagwa garnered 155 votes (25.2 percent) . 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.