Journalism student wins Victoria university guild presidency

Michelle Kirabo has been declared the winner of the 3rd Edition of Victoria University guild presidency.

Kirabo won with 461 votes (74 percent) while her rival Abdul Basit Kasimagwa garnered 155 votes (25.2 percent) .

Kirabo is a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communication student while Kasimagwa is undertaking a Diploma in Procurement and Logistics.

Ms Kirabo attributed her victory to the university administration and the electoral commission which provided the opportunity to campaign using social media platforms. “I thank my fellow students for believing in me because it’s hard to convince voters to trust you, especially when you’re not physically meeting,” she said.