Journalist Kasirye undergoes successful skull surgery

Mr Saif-llah Ashraf Kasirye,31, has undergone a successful skull surgery at a hospital in the United States of America.

Mr Kasirye, a former Radio One journalist and an online Getto TV cameraman was allegedly shot in the head during the 2020 election campaign trail of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Mr Robert Kyagulanyi. The operation was conducted on September 25 to repair his skull during a successful Cranioplasty surgery, sources have revealed.

In a September 26 post on his X (former twitter) handle, NUP President, Mr Kyagulanyi noted that; “Comrade Ashraf Kasirye has undergone a major surgery for the wound he sustained when he was shot in the head as he stood behind me during our presidential campaigns in December 2020.”

Adding that; “Ashraf was shot at close range by a hateful regime operative, Enock Abaine, then Regional Police Commander of Masaka! As Ashraf struggles to contend with a cracked skull and life-long trauma, Abaine was recently awarded for his cowardice with a promotion to full Commissioner of Police!”

In the same post, Mr Kyagulanyi demanded for justice against Abaine and other ‘criminals’ before he wished Mr Kasirye a quick recovery.

“We wish Ashraf [Kasirye] a quick healing, and continue to demand for justice against Abaine and other criminals. The wheels of justice may come slow, but they will eventually come, and grind fine,” Mr Kyagulanyi posted on X (former twitter) on Tuesday.

On December 27, 2020, Mr Kasirye was allegedly shot at as police dispersed supporters of Mr Kyagulanyi in Masaka District. The chaotic fracas leading to Kasirye’s alleged shooting ensued as police tried to block Mr Kyagulanyi’s supporters from trailing him as he left Masaka for Lwengo and Bukomansimbi where he was supposed to campaign on that day.

However, police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga later noted that the journalist was injured by a tear gas canister as police dispersed the violent confrontation between police and NUP supporters at a check point in Kyabakuza after they allegedly defied the route plan agreed upon to Kyotera District.

Before going for the surgery yesterday, Mr Kasirye who is currently staying in the US posted on his X handle, saying; “The DAY is today, SO HELP ME GOD (All I need are your prayers, dear loved ones).”

Equally the NUP Secretary General, Mr Lewis Rubongoya through his X (Twitter) handle expressed happiness and excitement for Mr Kasirye’s successful operation and called for justice to prevail over the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

“Our friend, brother and comrade Kasirye Ashraf Miracle underwent a major cranioplasty surgery yesterday (Monday) in the U.S. where the medical team is doing its best to repair his skull. As we all remember, on that dark day, a regime operative aimed a projectile at his head which broke his skull. There was little hope for him to survive those first days, but SEE WHAT GOD CAN DO,” Mr Rubongoya posted.

“They intended to finish him off, but God had other plans. We thank God that he came out of the theater alive. We thank the medical team for the skill. We shall continue praying for a full recovery, and yes, we shall continue praying that one day, the perpetrators of these crimes against humanity will face justice,” he added.