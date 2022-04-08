Journalist kidnapped, beaten into coma after hosting anticorruption radio show 

Police in Bukwo District in Sebei sub-region are hunting for a group of unknown people who allegedly kidnapped and beat up a journalist moments after he hosted an anticorruption show at a local radio station.

Mr Eric James Sawani who works at Sabiny FM based in Bukwo District is currently fighting for his life in Bukwo hospital where he’s currently admitted after he was Thursday morning found by passersby at Bukwo river bed unconscious.

He’s said to have been dumped there by unknown people who allegedly kidnapped him the evening before as he left his work place.

Mr Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza, the district resident commissioner who also doubles as the district security committee chairman said he was alerted and with the help of police rushed Mr Sawani to hospital where he’s currently receiving treatment.

Mr Sawani is currently in a stable condition, according to Mr Hashaka.

"He was kidnapped at around 8pm as he headed home after finishing his radio show, “he said.

Mr Nicholas Emangat, the Bukwo district acting police commander said they have opened up a general inquiry file and appealed to residents to help volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the assailants.

"We call upon whoever knows the people who beat up the journalist to give information to police so that they face the law," he said.

Mr Johnson Chemonges, a member of Bukwo anti-corruption monitors said some district officials implicated in corruption scandals could be behind the attack.

"I don't think people who beat up Mr Sawani are very far. These are people employed in Bukwo district because most of them are not happy with whoever talks against corruption in Bukwo. Now they have targeted this man because he hosts an anti-corruption radio show, “he said.

Mr Chemonges said he and his other colleagues in the fight against corruption have received threatening messages.