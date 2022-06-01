Journalist shot dead in Masindi

Police in Masindi District are investigating circumstances under which a journalist attached to Kings Broadcasting Services {Kings FM 93.6} was shot and killed in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Gerald Aseera, a news anchor at the station, was shot in the chest at around 12:30am by a private security guard at a soda depot in Masindi town.

Police said Wednesday that they had arrested Ekou Simon, a 38-year-old security guard attached to Blue whale security company ltd for the shooting.

“The incident happened today (June 1, 2022) when the suspect was on guard duty at Coca cola depot, Masindi branch, Central division in Masindi District. It is alleged that at around 12:30am, the suspect while armed and on normal duty at a Coca Cola Depot along Persey Street, saw the victim (Aseera Gerald) in the same area, gaining entry in the Coca-Cola compound through the main entrance that has no gate. The victim allegedly went straight to where cartons of soda were and picked four of them. However, as he was leaving, the suspect shot him in the chest,” the Abertine region police spokesperson, ASP Julius Hakiza said in a statement.

However, a colleague at the radio station who asked not to be named in this story told this reporter that “Aseera was shot dead last night by a private security guard. He was just moving in town and the guard suspected him of being a thief. He shot him in the chest.’’

The journalist died moments after being rushed to Masindi General Hospital.

His body was taken to the hospital mortuary as police investigate the shooting.

The rifle number UG. PSO21008209637 and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect and exhibited.