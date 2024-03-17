Journalist wanted to use law degree to help others

Last week, the media fraternity was rocked following the death of renowned photojournalist Kennedy Oryema.

Oryema, who died at St Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu aged 54, was highly regarded thanks in no part to a career in newspaper photography that spanned two decades. He covered high-profile events, including the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) war in northern Uganda.

Born on December 8, 1968, Oryema was the sixth of 10 children Ponsiano Langoya and Clementina Lakop Langoya (both deceased) had. The second of two sons the Langoyas had, Oryema was deeply loved at home. Born into a staunch Catholic family, he received his Baptism and Confirmation from St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nsambya, in the heart of Kampala City.

The family’s deeply rooted Catholic faith prompted their son to turn out as an altar boy when he joined primary school at Lake Victoria Primary School in Entebbe, Wakiso District. His closeness to the clergymen introduced him to Catholicism publications and content that he kept reading over time. Per his sister Christine Langoya, this association further increased his quest for knowledge.

“He grew up being inquisitive. He always wanted to know what’s on ground at home and around the neighbourhood. He always wanted to know the truth of the matter even on things that often never bothered him,” she told Sunday Monitor, hypothesising that the journalism bug probably bit him at the time.

After his Primary Four in Entebbe, Oryema’s parents moved him to Bishop Angelo Negri Primary School in Gulu where he wrote his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) papers in 1984. The idea was that he studies in a fully Catholic-based school at an early age.

Oryema kick-started his secondary education at Gulu High School before returning to Kampala at Kololo Secondary School. He would write both his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) final exams there.

After, he moved to Uganda Institute of Business and Media Studies where he obtained a diploma in journalism and media studies in 1995. He worked on a number of assignments as a freelance journalist before joining the New Vision in the late 1990s.

While working as a freelance photographer at the New Vision, Oryema worked his way to obtaining a Diploma in Information Systems and Management from Aptech Worldwide Institute in 2004. That same year, he moved to India where he obtained a certificate in photojournalism. He also completed various photography trainings with the Commonwealth Photography Union, the World Press Photo Organisation, and the Asian Academy of Film and Television

Post his voluntary retirement from New Vision in 2019, Oryema returned to his native home in Gulu. He returned to school last year to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Law at Gulu University. At the time of his death, he was only in his freshman year.

Life, career trail

According to Jimmy Adriko, New Vision’s former photo editor, Oryema—whom he supervised during his rookie days, was an open-minded man who always spoke his mind, his stutter notwithstanding.

“When he wanted to express himself, then the final words would come off like he was kind of angry and people mistakenly took him as temperamental but it was not the case,” Adriko told Sunday Monitor, adding that this communication problem could have cost Oryema better opportunities.

Oryema took all kinds of photographs. Adriko, however, said his fallen colleague loved close-ups. He also dabbled in writing.

“He was a bit general in his reporting although he wrote more of political stories and society. Although writing took him a little longer than daily writers, he would come up with strong stories. This he did so as to be as accurate as possible in his reporting,” Adriko noted.

In the newsroom, friends referred to Oryema as Oyengyeng. This was because he used to translate the Acholi Oyengyeng newsletter into English on request.

Law pursuit

Adriko noted that Oryema’s life’s endeavours changed along the way. Part of the decisions he took was enrolling for a law course at Makerere University some years back. Despite inviting questions as to whether he would strike a balance between busy journalistic schedules and law classes, Oryema seemed unmoved. Adriko says Oryema was determined to tackle injustices in his community.

Oryema in fact cited his friend’s large chunk of land that was grabbed upon his death. While Oreyma wanted to step in to right the wrong, his powerlessness couldn’t be masked. Christine Langoya also told Sunday Monitor that her brother also reckoned that being called to the Bar would help solve family disputes around land.

Sadly, Oryema was discontinued from the law programme at Makerere. He, however, kept the dream alive by enrolling for the same course last year at Gulu University.

Hailed

Photojournalist Roderick Ahimbazwe, who first met Oryema in May 2006 when he joined New Vision, fondly remembered his dark complexion and the “swag” he carried.

“He was quick to take on an assignment and always ready to help the young photographers who walked into the gigantic newsroom of New Vision,” Ahimbazwe said, adding, “He was quite a chatty fellow who knew how to crack a joke once in a while.”

Ahimbazwe’s fondest memory of Oryema was during the 2011 elections while on the campaign trail with candidate Yoweri Museveni. Oryema took an artistic photo of part of the crowd at a rally through the dark shades of a local security guard. He explained that the picture caused a “hullabaloo” as Mr Museveni wanted photos of the huge crowds.

“Oryema always loved to be artistic in his photography,” Ahimbazwe disclosed.

NTV-Uganda’s Sudhir Byaruhanga, reflecting on Oryema’s legacy, described him as a dedicated photojournalist who shared the world through his lens. His humility, coupled with his remarkable accomplishments, endeared him to all.

Reagan Malcolm Ssempijja fondly recalled Oryema’s kindness and generosity, recounting how the seasoned journalist had selflessly assisted him in mastering the intricacies of photography when he was just starting out at New Vision.

Simon Kaheru, a longtime friend and colleague, reminisced about their shared journey from humble beginnings, marvelling at Oryema’s unwavering positivity and open-mindedness.

Yiga Ssempogo hailed Oryema as one of the finest photographers to grace the halls of New Vision, noting his exceptional talent behind the camera as well as his prowess with the written word.

Gloria Nakajubi paid tribute to Oryema’s innate respect for others, regardless of their stature or experience.

Nelson Naturinda, The East African’s bureau chief in Uganda, fondly remembered Oryema’s readiness to lend a helping hand. When Naturinda’s phone malfunctioned midway through a presidential briefing, Oryema selflessly offered his own laptop, ensuring that the story could still be told through their combined efforts.

Looking back at his early days of journalism, Conan Businge, the former Education editor at the New Vision, reminisced about the peace, comfort, and support he found in Oryema. His presence, Businge added, was a “beacon of hope and encouragement.”