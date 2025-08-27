Journalists chart path for Africa’s media future at 61st Union of African journalist session in Cairo

Egypt is hosting the 61st session of the Union of African Journalists (UAJ), which opened in Cairo over the weekend.

The three-week programme brings together media leaders, press syndicate representatives, and journalists from across the continent for training, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

Speaking on behalf of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation, Counsellor Reem Hindi welcomed participants and reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to supporting the Union’s mission of strengthening African media through training and capacity building.

Journalist Ezzat Ibrahim, Editor-in-Chief of Ahram Online and Al-Ahram Weekly, delivered remarks on behalf of Union President Mahfouz Al-Ansary saying the Union’s long-standing mission is to defend press freedom, promote solidarity, and uphold professional ethics.

“Africa’s media future will be built by Africans, through cooperation and solidarity,” Mr Ibrahim said.

This year’s programme has drawn 22 journalists from 20 African countries, alongside Egyptian participants and syndicate leaders from Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, and Uganda.

Sessions will explore a wide range of issues, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, press freedom in times of conflict and peace, cultural soft power, journalism and human rights, and Egypt’s recent development experience.

Other discussions will examine US foreign policy in Africa, ethical coverage of conflicts, and strategies for resource investment, among other topics.