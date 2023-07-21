Journalists condemn brutal attacks while at FDC offices

Journalists have come out to condemn the barbaric attacks on them following Thursday's incident in which one of their colleagues sustained injuries and others lost their gadgets.

Ms Nowamani Ainembabazi, a journalist at Vision Media Group, who had gone to cover a press conference at Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party headquarter in Najjanankumbi, was beaten up by unknown goons outside party premises and rushed to the hospital.

Mr Mathias Rukundo, the president of Uganda Journalists Association condemned the attacks and called for the arrest of the suspects as well as the return of the stolen gadgets belonging to journalists.

“The violence meted out on journalists is not only criminal but also a clear violation of press freedom under articles 29 and 40 of the constitution of Uganda,” Mr Rukundo said in his July 20 press statement.

He added: “We, therefore, condemn such attacks on press freedom and demand that the suspects be brought to book immediately. We also demand the immediate return of all stolen work devices for journalists.”

In the same way, Mr Abaas Mpindi, the executive director of Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), a non-governmental organization that trains young journalists, said such acts not only endanger the safety of media professionals but also hinder the principles of press freedom that are vital for an informed and thriving society.

“We urge all parties involved to respect the safety and security of journalists, ensuring they can carry out their responsibilities without fear of harm or intimidation,” he added.

Party apologises





Party president Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat has condemned the attack on journalists saying: "It is with great concern and regret that we address the unfortunate incident that took place at the FDC premises on July 20, 2023. We deeply apologize to all the journalists who were hurt during this incident.”

Mr Amuriat added as the party, they have and shall always recognize journalists as one of the great allies in the struggle for democracy, and we acknowledge their invaluable role in informing the public and holding leaders accountable.

"We condemn such actions in the strongest possible terms. Violence and aggression have no place in our party," he said.