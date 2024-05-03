Journalists encouraged to uphold ethics, avoid clashes with security

Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has emphasised the importance of professional conduct for journalists especially when covering volatile events.

Dr Baryomunsi stressed the need for media practitioners to receive training on covering potentially volatile events as this would help prevent clashes between journalists and security personnel on duty.

“While the journalists should not be harassed as they do their work, they should not interfere with the security officials on duty. Do your work in the limits of the law and the security personnel will respect you,” he said.

Dr Baryomunsi was on Friday speaking at the World press freedom day celebration organised by Kabale media practitioners association at Kabale municipal stadium in Kabale town.

Dr Baryomunsi further urged journalists to maintain professionalism and ethical standards in their work. This includes avoiding bribes, maintaining impartiality, and working within the legal framework. As an incentive, he pledged to donate 10 computers to the Kabale media practitioners association for skill development.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day was celebrated under the theme; “A press for the planate, Journalism in the face of environmental crisis.”

The Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, called upon journalists to support government initiatives in combating environmental degradation. She urged them to resist "unpatriotic trends" and collaborate with local authorities for guidance.

“Acts of political activism, the begging syndrome and using private information to destroy individuals for selfish gains must be avoided as they spoil your profession,” Ms Babalanda said before handing over Shs4m to support Kabale Media Association.

Ms Esther Ayebazibwe, chairperson of the Kabale media practitioners association, highlighted the need for a media hub. This facility would focus on building journalists' capacity for developmental and professional journalism, among other initiatives. She estimated the cost for establishing the hub at Shs200 million.

“The hub will also provide a conducive working environment and provide resources and skills needed for media practitioners to produce impactful news stories that promote development journalism thus enhancing the media landscape in Kigezi region,” Ms Ayebazibwe said.

The event concluded with a tree-planting ceremony signifying commitment to environmental conservation. Additionally, cultural dances showcased the rich Banyankigezi culture, and friendly football matches fostered unity among media practitioners from Kisoro and Shema districts.

Mbarara journalists urged to always tap into government programmes for development

The Rwampara East Member of Parliament, Mr Julius Tusiime Karuhanga urged journalists to leverage government programs like emyooga to improve their livelihoods and professional development.

“Let’s look at tapping into opportunities in the government because they are there especially those that can empower you and strengthen your economic livelihood as media personnel” he said.

Karuhanga emphasized the government's commitment to press freedom.

Rwampara East Member of Parliament, Mr Julius Tusiime Karuhanga, speaks to Mbarara Journalists on May 3, 2024 at Pinacle hotel. PHOTO | JULIUS BYAMUKAMA

"While journalists face challenges, our constitution guarantees press freedom. Lawmakers support this as a pillar of democracy. A thriving press strengthens our nation. You, the fourth estate, are essential," he said.