Journalists endure treacherous waters to cover judicial training

On July 26, a group of eight people and I, set off from Kalangala District’s main island to Kyamuswa located on the islet of Bukasa.

At the sub-county headquarters in Kyamuswa, the Judicial Service Commission had arranged a training for area leaders on the challenges of access to justice.

Fellow journalist Farooq Kasule from New Vision and I would be covering the training.

Before we set off for Kyamuswa, we were warned of the strong winds on Lake Victoria between June and July. We listened rather gloomily as it was revealed to us that people drown in accidents on the water body during this time of the year.

We were meant to set off at 7am, reason being that when you left later in the day chances of being hit by the winds were higher. As fate would have it, there was a delay, which saw us leave shortly before 8am – that was late and tempting fate.

A hired boat with the capacity to carry 10 souls was our means of travel over the three-days we would be visiting several islets in the Kalangala islands chain.

About 10 minutes into our journey, the winds picked up. The waves grew stronger and started tossing our boat. Everyone aboard suddenly went very quiet, some probably saying personal prayers to the Lord our God.

The author, Mr Anthony Wesaka

My heart almost jumped out of my chest when the boat captain suddenly turned off the engine, bringing the speedboat to an abrupt stop. We soon learned that he had stopped to allow colleagues seated upfront in the covered area to move to the open back end. The enclosed front bit was uncomfortable as passengers kept banging their heads against the low covering as the vessel bobbed up and down in the strong waves.

I had feared the boat had developed a mechanical problem and we were sinking.

Boat trip

Nonetheless, our journey soon resumed though with each passing minute, the waves grew bigger and bigger. Water was soon splashing into the boat, drenching us.

My New Vision colleague, clearly rattled by the turn in events, snapped at colleagues when they tried to find out how he was feeling.

“Don’t talk to me please!” he said rather curtly.

At this time, everyone was desperately hanging onto the sides of the boat, with one occupant hoping to lift spirits with what sounded like a ridiculous joke given our less than favourable circumstances.

“You people, you have been taking selfies, now why aren’t you taking them?” he said. No one laughed.

The bumpy ride went on for nearly an hour. Mercifully, the winds dropped, allowing for a much calmer approach to the shores of Kyamuswa.

When we finally disembarked, you could notice that majority of my fellow travellers were shaken by the experience.

“I’m traumatised by the waves and I can’t even freely think,” someone mumbled.

One of the female trainers was so badly affected, she was not able to make a proper presentation that day.

The previous day, we had travelled to an atoll known as Mazinga, an isolated jot of land exposed to the violent weather without the wind-breaking cover that would have been afforded by other land bodies in the expansive Victoria waters.