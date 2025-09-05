Journalists look back at covering debates in CA

American newsman Philip Leslie Graham once remarked that journalism is the first draft of history. As Uganda sought to mark a turning point in history and chart a new path of Constitutional order at the turn of the 1990s, journalism was also taking on a new shape, with some independent private media entities joining the government-owned New Vision. The Daily Monitor started in 1992 as The Monitor, two years before the Constituent Assembly (CA), and became the paragon of bold, authoritative journalism.

In 1995, ten journalists from the Daily Monitor broke away to form the Crusader Newspaper, contributing to the new brand of journalism. With no social media, traditional media was the only link between the citizens and what was being cooked. For nearly two years, journalists occupied the front seats at the Kampala Serena Hotel, where five select committees scrutinised the issues contained in the report of the Constitutional Commission, and crossed over to the Parliament in the afternoon for the Plenary presided over by the luminary James Waphakabulo.

Mwesige’s experiences

Mr Peter Mwesige, in his final year of journalism school at Makerere University, was drafted by The Monitor, then a weekly newspaper, to cover the CA in 1994. Under editors Kevin Aliro and Richard Tebere’s guidance, Mwesige fondly recalls the contentment every day spent in the bone-chilling air-conditioned conference rooms where hot debates raged. “I used to go every morning by 8am. I worked with a colleague, Simwogerere Kyazze. We were weekly, then bi-weekly, and later tri-weekly, so it allowed us time to focus on the key committees. It was fun and quite exerting. It required concentration and presence, and we were there every single day, sometimes including weekends. We knew from the very beginning that we were part of history.





I think we did a good job,” Mwesige recalls. “There were so many, so many great debaters, so many quotable moments. You were never stuck for a story. We did not have cell phones, so we basically listened and wrote notes. We wrote a lot. I wish we had AI back then,” he adds. Considering the current political climate, he says: “The very things that make today special, mobile phones and social media, chances are those in charge would say you can’t have phones in the CA. You can’t have live recordings; you have to, maybe, just be supplied by UBC. Who knows?” Mwesige recalls the precision and meticulous dedication of the framers of the Constitution.

“They spent more than one year debating this document. Provision by provision, sentence by sentence, almost word by word. They had a drafting committee full of experts led by Prof George Kanyeihamba.” He adds: “We did not schmooze that much with the politicians. Once the proceedings were done, we would leave. Some would seek us out because of our reporting, or they would write us notes and say, ‘That was a good story, you have to interview me’ and all that. I think if I were to do it all over again, I would probably give them a little more time. I don’t think just sitting out with them necessarily biases you. Some stories are going to get more prominence because of who you’re hearing them from and all that.”

The two-year process was a mixed bag.

“On the one hand, you have covered this momentous project in our history, but on the other hand, you were quite frustrated with the intransigence that has been shown throughout the process, the continuing polarisation, especially over the political system debate, and some of the other unanswered questions like land, land reform, the push for federalism and all that,” Dr Mwesige notes. “But we were still hopeful at that time, in the promise of the Constitution, we thought, with the right leadership, we could get this thing right. Sadly, I think we have floundered along the way.

We have made many mistakes. I look back with a lot of pride at what we did. And, of course, with enduring disappointment with the political class,” he adds. Jabweli reminisces For journalist-turned-lawyer, Peter Okello Jabweli, who covered the CA for The Crusader, the standard of debate and the spirit of nationalism that characterised the Constitution-making processes still stand out; he draws parallels with the parliaments that followed. “Those were great debates then. The calibre of representatives and the time allowed for the people to speak. The CA was really explosive but was chaired, conducted with a lot of decorum on all sides,” he reminisces.





He adds: “And there were particular individuals that you wanted to speak [to]. I remember people like Dick Nyai, Okullo Epak, Abu Mayanya, George Kanyeihamba, Sam Kutesa, and others. Today, you have a few people in that parameter because the majority are not saying anything. The majority don’t have a position. They’re just waiting to vote. Now, the people are passing Bills in one day. There is no consultation, no input. That was not the case then. The Ugandan society has not shifted much, but at the time, I think, the quality was a little higher. Even the officiation was... And for journalism, it was the best of the best.”

Lasting impact

Traditions set in the CA have continued to date, including the party position being the overriding factor for a vote, and influence peddling. “Whereas there was no party system, as soon as the election ended, the President said the NRM had won. I remember very well. But how did NRM win? They went ahead to form the NRM caucus, which would discuss these things. When CA finished, before they voted, maybe the following day, they would caucus the way the NRM still does. That started around that time. “When CA started conducting business, there was a reshuffle. The President made a major reshuffle. That’s the time when Specioza Kazibwe became Vice President. So a lot of delegates were all of a sudden also appointed as ministers. So there were subtle ways of influencing, not money.

The money phenomenon came later,” Jabweli recalls. The lawyer is non-committal on whether the Constitution has lived up to the excitement and aspirations three decades on. “Is the Constitution followed to the letter? It's a debatable thing,” he offered. The first president of the Uganda Parliamentary Press Association, which was born out of rebellion to a blockade imposed on some journalists for tough reporting, argues that a lot has changed even in journalism. “We had very strong ideals then, but these days I hear you guys are just bowing and just doing PR [public relations]. It’s amazing how things have been watered down.”

Kakande weighs in

John Kakande, who reported the CA proceedings for the New Vision, recalls the dramatic and unexpected yet civilised scenes that took place. “Some of the debates would be hot, you know, and so it was quite interesting to cover. The people in power had a lot of interest in what was coming out of the media, especially where the popular view was not on their side, and their position differed from the popular view. Sometimes, some elements within [the] government would make allegations and talk to the editors and say these journalists have been bribed to write the way they write, these journalists are not balanced, they are not objective, and their stories don’t reflect both sides of the debate,” he recalls.

“That was not the time of social media or live streaming, so a lot of people depended on what was reported in the news on TV or what we published in the papers. Media houses had teams because you couldn't be everywhere, because different committees were sitting, debating. Some of the debates would be hot, you know, and so it was quite interesting to cover,” he adds. Kakande also fondly remembers the rich CA discussions. “The CA worked just as the Parliament works. Work went to the committee, the committee made its own recommendations, and reported to the plenary. The plenary agreed, disagreed, or added. Then, sitting as a plenary, they would consider a chapter. I personally covered the committee that worked on the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary.” He adds: “For the media, it was largely free. The reports were available, freely, and it was up to the individual journalists to see which story to pick, or not to pick.

Committees never sat in the camera.”

With the benefit of hindsight, Kakande, also a political scientist, who witnessed first-hand the hope brought about by the new Constitution, says its implementation leaves a lot to be desired, with fault placed on the leadership and the citizenry. “The Constitution gives powers to the population to resist by any means anybody who tries to overthrow it. It only lives if the people cherish it, stand, and defend those provisions. If the people are not bothered, then the conscience cannot defend itself. A politician, once he is in power, works to manoeuvre to retain that power and to achieve what he wants. It’s up to others to call him to order. If they don’t call him to order, then he gets away with it,” he says. He adds: “A lot of things have been watered down. Some of the things have never been implemented, 30 years later.”

Mwesige says: “Uganda's constitution-making process ended up creating distrusting democrats because all the hype and all that illusion of participation at the beginning, you know, gave people what turned out to probably be false hope. Ultimately, this is just a paper. We can change it at will.” He advises journalists to remain committed to the stories they cover “both big and small.” He adds: “Just stay focused on the prize. The prize is not your own personal glory. It is not promoting any particular group. The prize is giving your audience accurate information, fairly sourced. Your loyalty is to those you serve, the audience, and the citizens.” Mwesige further notes: “I believe you are doing your part by recording, if nothing else, at least for history, the happenings today, what's going to inform the future of our children and those after them. So, I mean, what you can do sometimes is to cover the story, speak truth to power, cover it accurately, cover it fairly, and let history be the judge.”



