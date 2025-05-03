Journalists threaten 2026 election coverage boycott over safety concerns

As Uganda marked World Press Freedom Day, the Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) called on media professionals to reconsider covering the upcoming 2026 general elections unless the Electoral Commission (EC) provides concrete safety assurances.​

Speaking at a public discourse on journalist safety held at Emerald Hotel in Kampala, UJA President Mathias Rukundo highlighted the escalating threats faced by journalists, particularly during electoral periods.​

“We need to first get safety assurance from the Electoral Commission, the body responsible for organising and conducting elections,” Rukundo stated. “Unless these issues are addressed by EC, I am calling upon all journalists across the country not to be involved in the 2026 elections coverage.”​

Rukundo's remarks come in the wake of violent incidents during the March 13, 2025, Kawempe North by-election, where over 15 journalists were reportedly attacked by security forces. Victims included reporters from major media houses such as NTV, Daily Monitor newspaper and NBS TV. Several journalists were assaulted, had their equipment confiscated, and were detained without charge.

In response, EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi emphasized the indispensable role of the media in the electoral process.​

“As EC, we don’t think we can organise free and fair elections without the full involvement of journalists in the election coverage,” Mucunguzi said. “EC highly prioritises journalists in all our activities; the safety of journalists also means the safety of Ugandans.”​

Despite these assurances, concerns persist among media professionals. The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association (UPPA) has also expressed alarm over the increasing hostility towards journalists. UPPA President Enoch Matovu highlighted the need for practical support, including affordable digital access and enhanced safety measures.

“Internet is a lifeline for our work, yet it remains expensive. Reducing this cost will empower journalists to serve the public better,” Matovu explained.

He added: “We must ensure such incidents like the disaster in Kawempe by-elections never happen again.”​

During the March attacks, Nation Media Group was prompted to withdraw its reporters from covering the Kawempe by-election, citing safety concerns.

On Saturday, human rights activists urged the Ugandan government to uphold press freedom as enshrined in Article 29 1(a) of the 1995 Constitution.​