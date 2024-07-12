Journalists told to stop cohabiting

The Anglican Church has invited journalists who have formally introduced their spouses to their parents to approach the Church for assistance in formalising their marriages.

This is aimed at strengthening collaboration between journalists and the Church.

During a media engagement at All Saints Cathedral in Nakasero yesterday, Mr Ivan Naijuka, the head of communications at the Anglican Church, observed that many journalists cohabit and fear formalising their marriages due to perceived high costs.

He emphasised that the Church can organise proper weddings at subsidised costs.

“We always have information, but they do not come to Church on Sunday because of the issues they go through. There is a lot we do as a Church but little is known. We want to help them understand what we do. I find that most of the journalists are cohabiting because they think there is a lot needed to make marriage proper. We can subsidise the wedding and make your marriage proper,” he said.

Mr Naijuka noted that journalists are crucial communicators, but their irregular church attendance hampers their ability to convey the Church’s activities effectively. Hence, the Church decided to engage them to foster a closer working relationship.

Rev Peter Oyugi, the guest speaker from the Movement of African National Initiative, urged journalists to uphold ethics, integrity, conduct, and character in their work.

“How you engage with your work, your integrity, conduct, and character have an impact. It takes a long time for you to create an impact. Integrity is key for impact and hard work and this comes with identifying with people you report about,” he said.

You must focus attention on influence, industry, identification, and integrity. Capture positive things happening in the country even when highlighting the ills,” he added.

Rev Oyugi emphasised that his engagement with the journalists aims to encourage the Church to work with the media to effectively highlight societal issues through well-researched and effectively communicated information.

Rev Misuseera Mukadea Yigga, the Chaplain of Kampala Capital City Authority, pointed out that sometimes journalists run depressing stories that further demoralise an already depressed audience.