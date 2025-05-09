Journalists urged to stand firm ahead of 2026 elections

Journalists have been called upon to actively defend their rights and freedoms in the lead-up to the 2026 General Election.

The call, made by the Uganda Law Society, human rights activists, and the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), comes amid growing concerns over harassment and violent attacks on journalists by security operatives.

“As we look ahead to the 2026 elections, we must stay vigilant. Freedom of speech, assembly, and expression—as guaranteed under Article 29(1) of the Constitution—must be respected,” said Ms Pauline Nansamba Mutumba, the director of Complaints, Investigations and Legal Services at UHRC, while delivering remarks on behalf of Commission chairperson Mariam Wangadya.

“Our independence is non-negotiable; we resist all forms of interference, whether by state or non-state actors. Independence must be upheld, even when it is inconvenient. The rule of law is not a slogan; it is a way of life,” she added.

Ms Nansamba made the remarks at the Uganda Law Society (ULS) headquarters yesterday during the launch of a photo exhibition titled “Through the Lens of Truth: 12 Years on the Frontline of Power and Protest in the Age of AI – Photographs by Abubaker Lubowa.”

She lauded Nation Media Group (NMG) photojournalist Abubaker Lubowa for his courage and commitment in documenting human rights violations through visual storytelling. The NMG Uganda Managing Editor, Mr Allan Chekwech, praised Mr Lubowa for his professionalism, mentorship, and visual storytelling during his 12 years with the company.

“Abu is not just the journalist you see behind the lens. He has a sharp photographic eye, an exceptional attention to detail, and a warm spirit,” said Mr Chekwech. Mr Chekwech reaffirmed NMG’s commitment to bold and independent journalism, which is engrained in telling the truth every day.

Representing Uganda Law Society President Isaac Ssemakadde, journalist Derrick Wandera applauded journalists across NMG platforms for their unwavering contribution to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law in Uganda.

Mr Lubowa, celebrating 12 years as a photojournalist at the Daily Monitor, expressed gratitude to NMG for supporting his work and never censoring his images. He also thanked the Uganda Law Society for giving him a platform to exhibit his work.



