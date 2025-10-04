Journalists warned to report sensibly on GBV matters

The Executive Director of the Uganda Media Women Association (UMWA), Ms Margaret Sentamu, has implored journalists to report sensitively on issues of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to help eliminate the vice in Uganda.

While launching the 2025 Gender Media Awards at UMWA offices on October 3, Ms. Sentamu emphasised the media's responsibility to report on GBV issues with fairness, objectivity, and sensitivity.

"A 2019 UMWA study revealed that 90% of GBV story sources were men, while over 90% of survivors were women and girls," she said. "This gap demonstrates how much work remains for our media to amplify women's voices and report on gender issues with depth, balance, and empathy."

Ms Sentamu noted that journalists often rely on police statements and narrations from others instead of survivors, which can perpetuate judgment and hinder the fight against GBV.

"The media can play a key role in shaping public opinion and changing attitudes, deconstructing existing gender stereotypes and ending violence against women and girls," she added.

The awards aim to motivate journalists and media houses to adopt gender-responsive journalism. Ms Joanita Sanyu Nankya, Program Officer at UMWA, stated that the awards will cover stories published between August 1, 2025, and October 15, 2025, and will recognize outstanding reporting in three thematic areas: GBV, Sexual Reproductive Health Rights, and Refugee Rights.

"The awards come at a critical time in Uganda's media landscape," Ms. Nankya said. "Responsible reporting can play a significant role in challenging gender stereotypes, influencing attitudes, shaping policy, and protecting rights."

Ms Cotilda Babirekere, Project Officer Gender at UMWA, added that the awards will not only celebrate outstanding journalism but also build a movement of responsible journalism that prioritizes human dignity, equality, and justice.

Award recipients will receive certificates and trophies, and their work will serve as a standard and inspiration for journalists in Uganda and beyond.



