Joy as 93-year-old mother finally regains control of ancestral land from son

In a heartwarming turn of events, 93-year-old Josie Agony has finally recovered her ancestral land in Iceme Sub-county, Oyam District, after a grueling 33-year battle with her abusive son, Peter Opio.

The land, passed down to her by her father, Kolorio Okwir, held great sentimental value and served as a symbol of her resilience.

Agony's troubles began when her son started manipulating and coercing her into giving him control of the land. He went as far as threatening violence, assaulting her, and breaking her arm. His actions left Agony fearing for her safety and well-being.

"When my father gave me this vast land, he told me never to play around with it, but after his death, my son turned against me," Agony recalled. "He beat me, broke my arm, and also threatened to rape me if I didn't give him control over the land."

The situation worsened when Opio and his son, Solomon Olwa, removed windows and doors from Agony's house, cut down trees, and took away her gardens. Despite reporting the matter to local clan leaders, Agony received no help.

Nicholas Opio Awelo, LC3 chairman of Iceme Sub-county, acknowledged that land disputes are prevalent in the community, often pitting young people against their elderly parents.

"It happens within the same household, especially when our young people are not respecting their elderly parents or their elder brothers. They're just aiming at selling the land," Awelo said.

Determined to protect her heritage, Agony sought help from local authorities. Assistant Superintendent of Police Samuel Draga, officer in charge of Iceme Police Station, highlighted the challenges they face in handling land-related offenses.

"We're getting a lot of challenges in mobilising and sensitizing young people here in Oyam, yet they are the most active participants in the commission of crime, especially against vulnerable members of society like widows and orphans," he said.

The case was eventually referred to Redeem International, a nonprofit organization that partners with local law enforcement to prevent violence and exploitation against widows and orphans.

With their support, Opio and Olwa were arrested, charged, and sentenced to prison. Opio received six months, while Olwa was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment and fined Shs500,000.

On September 24, 2025, Redeem International, police, and local leaders restored Agony to her land. According to Counsel Caroline Grace Aneno, the organization's lawyer, the son's abuse had taken a toll on Agony's mental and physical health, but she never lost hope.

"And with that, we presumed her safety was guaranteed. We did not see a need to file for a civil case because when she took over possession of this land, the threat stopped, and we think for now, Josie is safe," Aneno said.



