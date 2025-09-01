Joy as Busoga royal family welcomes twin boys

A wave of excitement and jubilation has swept across the Busoga sub-region following the heartwarming news that Her Royal Highness, Queen Jovia Mutesi, wife to the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Majesty William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV, has safely delivered twin boys.

Eng Patrick Batumbya, who was the Chairperson of the Kyabazinga’s Royal Wedding Organizing Committee, on November 2023, expressed his happiness about the news. Delivering the joyous news at Bugabula Chiefdom’s Budhumbula Palace, Eng Batumbya described the occasion as a historic moment for Busoga sub-region and Uganda at large.

“Last year, we celebrated the 10th coronation anniversary with the arrival of the Inhebantu (Queen), and now the 11th anniversary will be marked with the birth of Royal twin Princes,” Batumbya joyfully announced.

Busoga Kingdom has erupted in celebration following the birth of Royal twin Princes, a momentous occasion hailed as a double blessing as the Kingdom gears up to mark the 11th coronation anniversary of the Kyabazinga. Mr Andrew Ntange, Kingdom’s Spokesperson, also confirmed the development and said as a Kingdom, there are certain procedures to be followed about the announcement.

"At a moment of such highly anticipated achievements and developments, it is the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom who should announce this good news to the people of Busoga, not the spokesperson," said Mr. Ntange.

Princess Lydia Naisanga Muloki, the Kyabazinga’s aunt, said the birth of the twins fulfills long-held hopes within the royal family and the Nadiope lineage.

"This puts to rest all speculation and expectations. The Kyabazinga has lived up to the legacy of his namesake, who also had twin princesses. A week ago, I dreamt we had twins. When I mentioned it to him, he simply told me to be patient," Naisanga shared with delight.

The Issabalangira Henry Woira of Bugabula Chiefdom noted that the birth of royal twins is not new to the Kingdom, referencing the lineage of Sir William Nadiope III and his father, who both had twins.

“There are always signs of divine providence in the Kingdom. When Sir William Nadiope had twin princesses, a cow at the palace gave birth to twin calves. This time, a goat delivered six kids—surely, it is the hand of God,” Woira explained.

He further revealed that the Royal throne is likely to pass to the firstborn twin, unless decided otherwise. He also clarified that the welcoming of the Princes will be marked with a religious, not traditional, ceremony.

“The Kyabazinga was raised by the late Bishop Bamwoze and was confirmed and wedded in the Church. Therefore, we shall hold a thanksgiving and religious ceremony to welcome the Royal Princes into the Palace and the royal lineage,” he concluded.

On the Busoga Kingdom official account this afternoon, it was posted that: "With profound joy and heartfelt gratitude, I am delighted to formally announce the birth of our twin sons: Prince William Ethan Nadiope and Prince Arnold Eli Nadiope, born on the 27th day of August 2025. The arrival of the newborns marks a deeply cherished milestone in our family’s journey, and we are overwhelmed and humbled by the magnitude of this double blessing.

Both newborns, along with their remarkable mother, are in high spirits and excellent health. We give thanks to Almighty God for His blessings and abundant grace and for ushering us into this new chapter as a family of four.

The outpouring of love, goodwill, and prayers from all our friends and well-wishers has been profoundly uplifting, and we remain sincerely appreciative of your continued support. We look forward to the opportunity to introduce our sons to you in due course."



