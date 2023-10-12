Joy as cholera-prone villages get piped water

Residents of Okuma and Chakali villages in Nyakumba Parish, Ragem Sub-county in Pakwach District have expressed relief after being connected to piped water.

According to the locals, the two villages have been experiencing cholera outbreaks nearly every year because of contaminated water sources such as streams, which they share with animals .

Ms Gloria Owachi, one of the residents, said the piped water is a big relief because the area is water stressed.

“Accessing clean water for all the 36 years I have lived here has been a myth. We have been having cholera because we drink water without boiling. We share the water we get from the streams and wells with animals,” the mother of five said.

Another resident, Mr Nelson Kitaga, said on Tuesday that men could ride bicycles three kilometres away to the River Nile to fetch water. He said a jerrycan of water from the borehole costs Shs2,000.

“We have never believed that we would get clean and safe water. It is like a dream; I know this will now fight the water borne diseases we have faced for years,” he said.

The two villages will access the clean water from the 12 public stand points.

The district assistant water officer, Mr Geoffrey Abara, said due to the small resource envelope, they lobbied African Water Solution (AWS), a non-profit organisation, to provide a solar powered water project for the two villages.

“The communities relied on only shallow wells and water from River Nile, which is dirty. This is why children would fall prey to waterborne diseases like diarrhoea,” he said.

The district chief administration officer, Mr Moses Ondyemoli, promised to form a committee to protect the water source.

“We want to turn cholera prone villages into a model community with African Water Solutions being the saviour of the people. We shall form a village sanitation committee to monitor hygiene of the people. We do not want to register more cases of cholera now,” he said.

Ms Colleens Pimer, the Africa Water Solutions programme facilitator for West Nile Sub-region, said the project cost Shs700 million.