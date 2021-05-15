Joy as flood-affected schools get new classrooms, latrines

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

By Joel Kaguta More by this Author

Pupils in the Rwenzori Sub-region, whose classroom blocks and school buildings were swept off by floods in Kasese and Bundibugyo districts, can now smile again after they got new classroom blocks, pit-latrines and other facilities.

The pupils had lost any hope of resuming classes after the reopening of schools by the government.

At Bikone Primary School in Kasese District in May last year, all the classroom blocks were washed away by floods after River Mubuku burst its banks, leaving more than 500 learners stranded with nowhere to study from.

The floods from River Thaku also swept away classrooms at Kisabu Primary School also in Kasese District, leaving more than 300 pupils helpless.

Others affected by floods include Budenge and Bughonga primary schools in Bundibugyo District.

In Ntoroko District, floods from rising water levels of Lake Albert submerged all the classrooms at Umoja, Rwangara and Kachwakumu primary schools.

The new classroom blocks and other facilities were built by Save the Children, a non-governmental organisation.

The head teacher of Bikone Primary School, Mr Shem Tabura, said during lockdown in May last year, all classrooms and school records were destroyed by floods as River Mubuku burst its banks.

“We are now happy because we had lost hope for the future of our pupils as all the classroom blocks were swept away by floods. We did not have any records as text books, PLE result slips from 1989 to 2019, among others were destroyed. We are happy to see that our pupils have resumed school,” he said.

Mr Josephat Muhindo, the head teacher of Kisabu Primary School, said three classroom blocks were swept away by floods.

He said the school currently has 380 learners and have been struggling to accommodate more students.

“Our community members and other stakeholders raised about Shs12 million, which we used to buy land elsewhere to relocate the school because we were advised that where the school was located is not good, but now we have got four new classrooms and pupils are studying comfortably,” Mr Muhindo said.

He said last year in July, officials from the Office of Prime Minister promised to build seven classrooms but up to now they have not received any communication.

Mr Colenelius Masereke, a parent in Ibanda-Kyanya town council, said when floods swept away the school they lost hope about the future of their children to go back to school.

“Some people in the community died in floods and good enough it was lockdown. We did not lose any students. We are happy to see that we got new classrooms for our pupils. We shall wait for the government to make additional infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Muhindo Bagonza Libbum, the project manager of Enabling teacher approach at Save the Children, said with Shs291.4 million, they built four classrooms each at Kisabu and Bikone in Kasese District while in Bundibugyo District, they built latrines at Budenge and Bughonga primary schools.

He said they have also given the affected schools Wash facilities and SOPs, motorcycles, digital cameras, among others.

Floods

Kasese and Bundibugyo districts are prone to floods. In May 2020, rivers Mubuku and Nyamwaba burst their banks, causing floods which displaced many people and destroyed several property.

In Ntoroko District, floods displaced more than 10,000 people in Kanara Sub-county and up to now those displaced remain stranded.

