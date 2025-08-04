Joy as govt launches Nyagak III power dam

In a transformative leap for Uganda's energy landscape, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, in collaboration with Uganda Electricity Generation Company, has officially launched the Nyagak III Hydropower Project. This state-of-the-art 6.6 megawatt plant, nestled in Alindi Village, Zombo District, marks a significant milestone for West Nile Sub-region. With this project, which joins its predecessor Nyagak I, the total generation capacity in West Nile rises to an impressive 9.9 megawatts, facilitating the sub-region's industrialisation and fostering sustainable rural development. This initiative not only augments the national grid but also signals a new era of reliable energy supply that promises to drive economic growth and enhance the quality of life for residents.

Speaking during the commissioning of Nyagak III project, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, the minister for Energy and Mineral Development, said: “For so long, there have been concerns about the poor quality of power supply and the inability to meet the sub-region’s demand. The Nyagak III project offers one of the lowest tariffs among Uganda’s hydropower plants, delivering wide-ranging benefits for the West Nile region and significantly enhancing Uganda's electricity supply.” The 6.6 MW Nyagak III project was developed at a cost of $20m (about Shs71.2b), funded by the Government of Uganda and Afrexim Bank. Ms Nankabirwa further revealed that the project has a generation tariff of US Cents 5 (about Shs183) due to government funding. In contrast, other projects developed with little or no government funding have a generation tariff of US Cents 10 (about Shs360).

Addressing challenges

The Nyagak III project, initially scheduled for completion in five years, was extended to 10 years due to financial constraints. Mr Agaba noted that after 20 years, the project will be handed back to the government, to be managed by UEGCL. He mentioned some of the challenges faced over the past 10 years, stating that the project was initially supported by an international partner, which ultimately withdrew from the project. This contributed to delays in the project’s timeline.

Following this exit, the ministries of Energy and Finance committed to provide the funding. Nyagak I has been operational for over 15 years, and with the addition of the 6.6 megawatt Nyagak III, the area is becoming a significant player in supplying electricity to the national grid. “The feasibility studies for Nyagak I indicated that it was not initially considered viable, which is why the development of both Nyagak I and Nyagak III occurred.”

ABOUT NYAGAK III

The Nyagak III hydropower plant in Zombo District was developed and implemented by GENMAX Nyagak Ltd (GENMAX), a special-purpose vehicle created through a public-private partnership between the government, represented by the Ministry of Energy, Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited, and private sector partners, Hydromax Ltd and Dott Services Ltd.



