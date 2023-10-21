Joy as Lwengo public school gets new Shs9b facilities

Pupils and teachers of St. Charles Lwanga Namabaale Primary School in Lwengo District have a reason to smile for the new buildings worth Shs9billion.

The school was previously operating in poorly built structures which could not accommodate all learners.

The new structures constructed by Cotton On Foundation, an Australian based non-profit organisation include; more than 10 classroom blocks and staff quarters.

The facility also has multipurpose halls housing a dining and kitchen, playground and office blocks.

All the new buildings have four big rhino water tanks of 275,000 litres each to ease accessibility to safe and clean water.

While commissioning the new classroom blocks on October 20, Ms Janet Museveni, the Minister of Education ,who was represented by Lands Minister Ms Judith Nabakooba lauded Cotton On Foundation for the commitment to change lives of the young generation saying the commissioned facilities will provide a conducive environment for the teaching and learning at both pre-primary and primary levels.

“I thank Cotton On Foundation for the support since 2007 empowering youth through quality education to help reduce poverty and improve the lives of those in need.” she said

Ms Museveni also donated Shs50 million to the school.

She explained that the government supports over 12,000 schools across the country ,but the number is still inadequate to comfortably accommodate learners at all levels.

The First Lady further thanked Masaka Diocese Bishop Serverus Jjumba for generously providing the land on which the new facilities now stand.

“Government values the partnership with the Catholic Church. It is always heartening to note your generous contribution to the advancement of education and other social services to our people,” she said.

Bishop Jjumba appreciated the government for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Cotton On Foundation to okay their developments in Masaka Sub region - something he says expedited the smooth running of the project.” If the government had not accepted, this wouldn't have been achieved,” the prelate said.

Ms Claire Najjemba, the Country Manager, Cotton On Foundation, said they are very passionate about seeing children thrive right from kindergarten to university.

“Please ensure that you put the structures into proper use so that the children get the expected education because they have everything they need in place,” she guided.