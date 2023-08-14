Joy as Masaka, Kabale ordain 36 new priests

Kabale and Masaka catholic dioceses at the weekend ordained a total of 36 new priests in colourful functions.

In Kabale, hundreds of Christians gathered at Rushoroza Cathedral, the diocesan headquarters to witness the ordination of 16 priests and three deacons.

Kabale Diocese Bishop Callist Rubaramira presided over the ordination ceremony attended by several government officials, including State minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi and Members of Parliament.

The ordained priests included Robert Nsinga, Isaac Turinawe, Paul Bamwenzaki, Nelson Agaba, Chrispino Mubangizi, Bruno Nkwasiibwe, Roland Niwamumpeire, Selestine Nkamwesiga, Brian Niwagaba, Brian Monday, Rev Felix Bigiromuhangi, Alexander Muhumuza, Ponsiano Kwitonda, Ambrose Ndinumukiza, Martin Nkurunzinza and Clement Musabyimana.

The deacons ordained last Saturday included Deusdediti Uwiringiyimana, Walter Haremimana and Bruno Niyonzima.

This means the diocese has ordained 20 priests so far this year following the ordination of four others last month.

Those ordained priests last month include Crescent Niwamanya, Davis Ahimbisibwe, Fabias Aiganyira and Moses Henry Ariho.

Bishop of Rubaramira asked the ordained priests and deacons to diligently practice what they preach and live exemplary lifestyles. “The call of priesthood requires you to discipline your bodies against committing sin. Serve diligently and put into practice what you preach. Live exemplary lifestyles as Jesus Christ did. Pray for the sick and serve the Christians wholeheartedly. Avoid being associated with bad things but spread the word of God by mouth and your acts,” he said.

Bishop Rubaramira also thanked the parents who allowed their children to join priesthood and asked them to always pray for them so that they properly execute their duties.

He also asked Christians in his diocese to always contribute some funds to support the training of new priests because it is not an easy task if left for the church alone.

The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, who was represented by Mr Musasizi, commended the partnership between the church and government, especially in fighting poverty, poor health and illiteracy besides promoting spirituality.

“We appeal to the religious institutions to continue supporting the government in mobilising people towards the fight against poverty, illiteracy and poor health among the Christians. As government we are committed to continue working with the church to serve our people,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Minister Musasizi also gifted each of the ordained priests Shs1m to support them in their new vocation of priesthood. He also pledged a donation of Shs5m to the diocese to facilitate the training of more priests.

In Masaka, 16 seminarians became deacons while 20 deacons were ordained priests during a function at Our Lady of Sorrows Kitovu Cathedral in Masaka City. Bishop Severus Jjumba, who presided over the ordination, also announced that he has created another deanery in the diocese.

The newly created Bumanje Deanery has been carved out of Kitovu Deanery, bringing the total number in the diocese to 18.

“We have taken a decision to create a new deanery with an aim of fulfilling the liturgical needs of believers from the increasing number of priests,’’ Bishop Jjumba said.

Bishop Jjumba posted Rev Fr John Fisher Kiyimba as a founding dean and he will oversee three parishes of Luvule, Bumanje and Bukasa which were previously under Kitovu Deanery .

The prelate used the same function to ask government to double its efforts towards improving service delivery in communities to enable the priests concentrate on giving liturgical services to believers.

“Some priests have been forced to concentrate on giving social services to people yet they were ordained to serve God, we call upon the government to improve social service delivery in communities,’’ he said.

He also called upon the newly ordained priests to move in the footsteps of Jesus Christ and keep their vows. They are charged with the responsibility of preaching counselling and spiritually guiding Christians.