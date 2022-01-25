Joy as night economy reopens

Revellers play pool at Ryans Bar on Namugongo Road in Wakiso District yesterday. Photo / Isaac Kasamani

By  Monitor Team

What you need to know:

  •  In Soroti City, Mr James Okello, the Pamba Ward chairperson, said most of the bars and clubs have been operating illegally even before the night economy was reopened.

It was a bee-hive of activity at various bars and entertainment centres across the country as proprietors prepared to reopen business after nearly two years of closure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.