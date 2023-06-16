Joy as over 200 Rwenzururu royal guards return home

Thousands of subjects of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere yesterday thronged the streets of Kasese District to welcome the royal guards who regained their freedom along with the king on Tuesday.

The Director of Public Prosecutions dropped charges against the king and more than 200 royal guards, who were arrested in 2016.

With a lead car, 62 royal guards aboard two buses arrived home seven years after battling a plethora of charges including terrorism.

Rwenzori Square, where the royal guards landed first, was filled beyond capacity.

Mr Raymon Baluku, a boda boda rider, said: “I am not working today. How can I work when our brothers who have been in exile have come home? All I will do is to drink and eat.”

Ms Margaret Nzyabake, 46, a resident of Maliba Town Council, said her brother Nelson Bwambale was one of the 62 royal guards.

“I came here very early in the morning just to be sure that my brother is back. It has been a painful seven years but we thank God that they have finally been released,” said Ms Nzyabake.

Ms Bridget Biira was 15 when her father was arrested from the palace.

“I thought my father will be one of those who will die in prison. I am happy he is alive,” she said.

Mr Edison Thaghembwa from Kyondo Sub-county, is one of the royal guards who were granted bail in January 2021.

“We underwent terrible times while in jail. It is not a place that you should wish for anybody, I am so happy,” he said.

Rwenzururu Kingdom Prime Minister Joseph Kule Muranga, who together with the kingdom’s Attorney General Alfred Makasi and lawyer David Kongolo, travelled with the royal guards, thanked locals for the warm reception.

“Like the king, these are now free people and they can go about their duties. Let us now embark on a campaign to develop this kingdom together,” Mr Muranga said.

He urged the subjects to close the 2016 chapter to maintain peace.

The Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Mr Joe Walusimbi, said: “Welcome back home. Go about your duties and don’t accept being misled again. I know that some of you might be too excited or traumatised. Give yourselves time to heal.”

Rev Ezra Yongeza Mukonzo, the chairperson of the Interfaith Committee of Kasese District, hailed God for the return of the royal guards.

“We should not take these colleagues as terrorists. Let us show them love so that they can quickly recover from their prison life,” he said.

Mr Johncation Muhindo, the team leader at Creations Forum Afrika-CAF, a peacebuilding non-governmental organisation in the Rwenzori, said the royal needs psychosocial support.