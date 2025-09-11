Joy as Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrives in Uganda

It was a moment of joy and celebration as His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V arrived in Uganda yesterday to begin an official two-day visit at the invitation of His Excellency President Museveni.

This marks His Highness’s first official visit to Uganda as the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, following his accession in February. The visit highlights the Imamat’s long-standing commitment to Uganda, building on nearly a century of partnership through the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

At 4:40pm, His Highness's private jet landed at Entebbe International Airport, accompanied by his sister, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, and his brother, Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan. They were welcomed by the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, on behalf of the government, along with Mrs Arzina Kurji, president of the Ismaili National Council, and Mr Amin Mawji, AKDN’s Diplomatic Representative to East Africa. The welcome ceremony included a guard of honour and a performance by the military band.

President Museveni and his wife welcome His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V at State House in Entebbe on September 10, 2025. PHOTO/PPU

The delegation was then escorted to the VVIP airport lounge, where His Highness was warmly greeted by members of the Ismaili community. Following this, they were driven through cheering crowds to the State House in Entebbe. At the State House, His Highness, Princess Zahra, and Prince Aly Muhammad were received with warmth by President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni. The royal delegation then engaged in formal discussions, focusing on the long-standing partnership between the Ismaili Imamat, AKDN, and Uganda, as well as shared priorities for future cooperation.

Reactions

Mr Amin Mawji, AKDN's diplomatic representative, remarked on the significance of the visit. “This visit underscores the Ismaili Imamat’s ongoing commitment to development in Uganda and the broader East African region. Like his father before him, His Highness is dedicated to strengthening partnerships that advance shared goals such as climate resilience, inclusive economic growth, and social progress.” Mr Mawji said. He also emphasised that the current dialogue serves as a reaffirmation of the strong ties between the Ismaili Imamat and Uganda, noting that: “the Aga Khan Development Network’s approach in East Africa will continue to focus on building long-term institutions that provide health, education, and economic opportunities across the region.”

His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in a meeting with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe on September 10, 2025.

The launch

President Museveni and His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan are set to jointly launch Aga Khan University and inaugurate the construction of the Aga Khan University campus in Nakawa today. The new Kampala campus is a significant investment in higher education and healthcare, with ceremonies planned to open the first academic facilities and mark the commencement of the construction of Aga Khan University Hospital. Tomorrow, His Highness will meet with members of the Ugandan Ismaili community, an opportunity to acknowledge their contributions to the nation’s social and economic fabric. This gathering will also reaffirm the Imamat’s commitment to improving the quality of life for all Ugandans, regardless of faith or background.

About AKDN

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is a global group of agencies and enterprises established by the Ismaili Imamat to improve the quality of life for all people, regardless of faith or background. AKDN institutions have long contributed to Uganda’s social and economic development through investments in healthcare, education, energy, tourism, and media, among other sectors. AKDN holds a controlling stake in Nation Media Group, which owns and publishes this newspaper, as well as NTV and other media outlets across the region. Operating in over 30 countries, AKDN works across diverse sectors, including education, health, culture, the environment, and economic development.



