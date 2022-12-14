Joy as Rukungiri-Kanungu roadworks near completion

Residents of Rukungiri and Kanungu districts are excited about the construction of Rukungiri-Kihihi-Ishasha-Kanungu road that has neared completion.

The road is expected to boost trade between the two districts and DR Congo.

The completion stands at 73.05 percent, according to an October 22 Uganda National Roads Authority report.

The Kinkizi West MP, Mr James Kaberuka, says the development of the road will improve trade between the district and DR Congo.

“I think this will be the most profitable road for the country and the people. It will have more direct benefits for the people. This is the direct linkage between DR Congo and the greater East Africa where they now belong,” he says.

Mr Kaberuka says Kanungu District produces a lot of agricultural products, including millet, cassava, and sweet potatoes, but there has been limited access to markets.

The road will give a direct link between Kanungu and other surrounding districts of Rukungiri, Kasese and Rubirizi.

Mr Boris Bitwire, a tourism entrepreneur, says the road will make the movement of tourists in the district and the region easy.

“The two biggest national parks are here, Bwindi Impenetrable and the Queen Elizabeth National Park, but the challenge has been bad roads. The construction will reduce travel hours for tourists,” he says.

However, Mr Kaberuka says to develop the tourism sector, the government needs to upgrade all roads linking to tourism destinations.

“If we are to have this road utilised fully for tourism, we have to link it to other infrastructures such as Kanyantorogo-Butogota-Buhoma, Ikumba-Mpasha, Hamurwa-Kerere, Ishasha-Katunguru, and Nteko-Buhoma. That network would complete the circuit,” he said.

This circuit of roads runs through Queen Elizabeth National Park, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Mgahinga National Park with links to the Albertine region and the greater Kigezi.

Kanungu is a key district in growing tea, coffee, and cereals such as rice and millet and there are also minerals such as iron ore from Butogota, calamine from Kambuga and sand and clay in Kihihi.

The road also passes through Bikurungu Town Council, Bugangari Sub-county, and Rukungiri Municipality, all in Rukungiri District, which produces mainly coffee and cereals.

The speaker of Kanungu District, Mr Frank Byaruhanga, says the road will make markets readily available.

“We have been producing very good tea, coffee, rice and millet, and many others, but because of transportation challenges, farmers sell them cheaply. This is a great chance for the farmers to access the market,” he says.

Mr Micheal Rutwigi, a taxi driver on the Rukungiri-Kanungu road, says: “We currently drive for three hours for a distance of 56kms, but when you use the new road, it will take about an hour. We are now using pick-ups for transport,” he says.

The media relations officer for Unra, Ms Elizabeth Lillian Kusasira, says their main objective is to improve access to social services.

“These interventions are expected to contribute to improved standard of living, provide support to the tourism industry and promote regional integration and cross-border trade with DR Congo,” she says.

Background

The work on the 78.5Km-road consists of upgrading the existing gravel surface road from Rukungiri-Ishasha and Kanungu to Kihihi to bitumen standard with carriage way width of seven metres and two metres wide paved shoulders.

It also consists of parking lanes in towns and drainage structures, including bridges, box culverts of varying dimensions, pipe culverts, lined and unlined side drains.

The construction work is funded by the African Development Bank and the government and the contract was awarded to China Henan International Cooperation Group at a cost of Shs207b.

The project commenced in November 2018 and was expected to be completed by November 2021, but it has been extended to July 31, 2023.