Joyce Mpanga to be accorded official burial

The government has announced an official burial for the former State Minister for Primary Education, Joyce Mpanga who will be laid to rest on Thursday this week. She died on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

“I wish to inform the general public that H.E the President has granted an official burial to the fallen former minister of state for primary education, Joyce Mpanga. The National Organising Committee (N.O.C) and family will issue a detailed burial program, sympathies to the family and fellow Ugandans,” the minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda tweeted on Sunday.

Mpanga is highly remembered for her selfless struggle for women's emancipation as well as her key support roles to the Kingdom of Buganda and the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in particular.

According to the official burial programme released by the Buganda Kingdom, her burial arrangements kicked off with a service and vigil at the deceased’s residence at Lungujja, Rubaga Division-Kampala on Sunday. Another service for the deceased will be held today (Monday) at St Stephen’s Church, Lungujja and later the vigil will continue up to Tuesday at the deceased’s residence.

Another service will be held at 7pm at the deceased’s residence on Tuesday while on Wednesday the body will be conveyed to St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe for the main funeral service at 2pm.

Ms Mpanga’s remains will be laid to rest at Maya, Wakiso District on Thursday at 2pm.

People and agencies mourn Mpanga death

Mr Mathias Mpuuga, Leader of Opposition in Parliament

“Saddened by the passing of Owek. Joyce Rovincer Mpanga, mother to my brother David Mpanga, a mentor and role model to many especially women leaders in our motherland. She encouraged many when she joined the Legislative Council (LEGCO) in 1960. She diligently served the Kingdom of Buganda and the Kabaka at a very difficult time in the 1960s and after the restoration of the Kingdom in the 1990s. She will be remembered for her works as an educationist, a community worker, a fine politician and leader.”

The United States Mission in Uganda

“The US Mission in Uganda is saddened by the passing of Hon. Joyce Mpanga, a Fulbright Program alumna of Indiana University (1962). Her participation as the first Ugandan woman in the program opened the opportunity for many other women. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, Secretary to the Treasury

“I am deeply saddened by the terrible news of the death of Joyce Mpanga. My condolences go to his family, particularly to my dear friend David Mpanga. I know what Maama meant for you, may the good lord give you strength and may Ms Mpanga’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

Makerere University

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our very own, one of Makerere University’s Matriarchs, Hon Joyce Mpanga. A politician, women's rights crusader and educationist in the past six decades, Joyce Mpanga was one of Makerere’s illustrious female alumni. She was a woman of many firsts, including being the first female lecturer in the faculty of education at Makerere University and Gayaza High School’s first African deputy headmistress. May the joy and grace of the Almighty God, truly be the strength of her family and friends in this time of loss.”

Mr Thomas Tayebwa, Deputy Speaker of Parliament