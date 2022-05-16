JSC appoints 20 Principal Grade One magistrates

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 20 Principal Grade One Magistrates in acting capacity to bring services closer to the people.

Ms Maria Theresa Nabulya, the communications officer of the JSC, in a press statement released last evening, said the appointment is part of the ongoing recruitment programme to fill vacant positions in the magisterial category of the Judiciary.

The Principal Magistrate Grade One is two ranks below that of the Chief Magistrate, the highest rank at the magistrates level. The mandate of the JSC is to recruit and discipline errant judicial officers.

The promoted officers include Mr Elijah Iradukunda, Mr Ronald Nsobya Kamya, Mr Paul Mujuni, Mr Tadeo Muinda, Ms Evelyn Setrina Kyomugisha, Mr Isaac Rukundo, Mr Michael Bbosa, Ms Rophine Achayo, Mr Christopher Opit, Mr Adam Byarugaba, and Mr Solomon Okem.