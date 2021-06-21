JSC promotes 32 judicial officers

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

A total of 32 judicial officers at the rank of registrars and magistrates have been promoted to higher ranks by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The promotion of the judicial officers followed a JSC meeting held on June 16.

The new promotions have 10 judicial officers promoted to deputy registrar, five to assistant registrar, 15 to chief magistrate, one principal magistrate Grade One and one to senior magistrate Grade One.

“We are delighted with the promotions because it is a perfect boost in the ranks where we have been operating below average against a huge caseload,” the Judiciary statement quoted Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu yesterday.

Adding: “Of course, the promotions create gaps in the structure. For instance, the number of chief magistrates has gone up to 67, but the magistrates Grade One number has dropped from 175 to 165.”

Many of the officers promoted to assistant and deputy registrar ranks have already been acting in the positions.

Advertisement

Also, six of the new chief magistrates are among the 15 acting chief magistrates appointed on a short-term basis by the JSC in January to assist with the management of election petitions.

They include Ms Sarah Tusiime Bashaija, Mr Patrick Talisuna, Ms Sarah Anne Basemera, Ms Said Barigye, Ms Joan Aciro, and Ms Margaret Aanyu.

The Chief Registrar said the elevated officers would be deployed before the end of the current 42-day Covid-19 lockdown announced by the President on June 18.

New assistant registrars

Name and current designation

Sayuni David Chief Magistrate - Hoima

Amoko Patricia Chief Magistrate - Private Legal Secretary to CR

Chemeri Jessica Chief Magistrate – Tororo

Lubowa Daniel Chief Magistrate – Arua

Matenga D Francis Chief Magistrate – Gulu

New deputy registrars

Name and current designation

Babirye Mary Chief magistrate- AG Asst Registrar court of appeal

Lamunu P Ocaya Chief magistrate- AG Deputy Registrar anti-corruption div.

Natukunda Janeva Chief magistrate- Lira

Hatanga J Harty Chief magistrate- Mukono

Ajio Hellen Assistant Reg- Family division

Katushabe Prossy Chief magistrate- Makindye

Mushabe A Karocho Chief magistrate- Private legal secretary to DCJ

Karemani J Karemera Assistant registrar– Civil division/PRD

Ntalo N Hussein Chief magistrate- Lira– Rukungiri

Edoku John Paul- Senior state attorney- Ministry of Justice and constitutional affairs

New chief magistrates

Name and current designation

Kamasanyu G Musenze Magistrate Grade One – Standards Court

Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Kayunga

Bamuhiga Patric Magistrate Grade One – Sanga

Talisuna Patrick Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Busia

Ajuna Doreen Magistrate Grade One – Luwero

Basemera Sarah Anne Magistrate Grade One – Ag. 2nd CM Nakawa

Barigye Said Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Apac

Aciro Joan Magistrate Grade One – Ag. 2nd CM Mengo

Abiti Samson Loum Magistrate Grade One – Bubulo

Opio James Magistrate Grade One – Moroto

Baligeya M Mufumbiro Magistrate Grade One – Kakiri

Mbabazi Edith Mary Magistrate Grade One – Makindye

Aanyu Margaret Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Apac

Amabilis Stella Maris Senior Magistrate Grade One – Lugazi

Kayizzi Ronald Advocate in Private Practice