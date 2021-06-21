JSC promotes 32 judicial officers
Monday June 21 2021
A total of 32 judicial officers at the rank of registrars and magistrates have been promoted to higher ranks by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).
The promotion of the judicial officers followed a JSC meeting held on June 16.
The new promotions have 10 judicial officers promoted to deputy registrar, five to assistant registrar, 15 to chief magistrate, one principal magistrate Grade One and one to senior magistrate Grade One.
“We are delighted with the promotions because it is a perfect boost in the ranks where we have been operating below average against a huge caseload,” the Judiciary statement quoted Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu yesterday.
Adding: “Of course, the promotions create gaps in the structure. For instance, the number of chief magistrates has gone up to 67, but the magistrates Grade One number has dropped from 175 to 165.”
Many of the officers promoted to assistant and deputy registrar ranks have already been acting in the positions.
Also, six of the new chief magistrates are among the 15 acting chief magistrates appointed on a short-term basis by the JSC in January to assist with the management of election petitions.
They include Ms Sarah Tusiime Bashaija, Mr Patrick Talisuna, Ms Sarah Anne Basemera, Ms Said Barigye, Ms Joan Aciro, and Ms Margaret Aanyu.
The Chief Registrar said the elevated officers would be deployed before the end of the current 42-day Covid-19 lockdown announced by the President on June 18.
New assistant registrars
Name and current designation
Sayuni David Chief Magistrate - Hoima
Amoko Patricia Chief Magistrate - Private Legal Secretary to CR
Chemeri Jessica Chief Magistrate – Tororo
Lubowa Daniel Chief Magistrate – Arua
Matenga D Francis Chief Magistrate – Gulu
New deputy registrars
Name and current designation
Babirye Mary Chief magistrate- AG Asst Registrar court of appeal
Lamunu P Ocaya Chief magistrate- AG Deputy Registrar anti-corruption div.
Natukunda Janeva Chief magistrate- Lira
Hatanga J Harty Chief magistrate- Mukono
Ajio Hellen Assistant Reg- Family division
Katushabe Prossy Chief magistrate- Makindye
Mushabe A Karocho Chief magistrate- Private legal secretary to DCJ
Karemani J Karemera Assistant registrar– Civil division/PRD
Ntalo N Hussein Chief magistrate- Lira– Rukungiri
Edoku John Paul- Senior state attorney- Ministry of Justice and constitutional affairs
New chief magistrates
Name and current designation
Kamasanyu G Musenze Magistrate Grade One – Standards Court
Tusiime Sarah Bashaija Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Kayunga
Bamuhiga Patric Magistrate Grade One – Sanga
Talisuna Patrick Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Busia
Ajuna Doreen Magistrate Grade One – Luwero
Basemera Sarah Anne Magistrate Grade One – Ag. 2nd CM Nakawa
Barigye Said Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Apac
Aciro Joan Magistrate Grade One – Ag. 2nd CM Mengo
Abiti Samson Loum Magistrate Grade One – Bubulo
Opio James Magistrate Grade One – Moroto
Baligeya M Mufumbiro Magistrate Grade One – Kakiri
Mbabazi Edith Mary Magistrate Grade One – Makindye
Aanyu Margaret Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Apac
Amabilis Stella Maris Senior Magistrate Grade One – Lugazi
Kayizzi Ronald Advocate in Private Practice