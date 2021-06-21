JSC promotes 32 judicial officers

Monday June 21 2021
latest06pix

The promotions come at a time when the Judiciary suspended all court hearings and appearances for over 42 days. PHOTO/FILE

Summary

  • Many of those promoted were already serving in their new positions in acting capacity.
Advertisement
By Anthony Wesaka

A total of 32 judicial officers at the rank of registrars and magistrates have been promoted to higher ranks by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The promotion of the judicial officers followed a JSC meeting held on June 16.

The new promotions have 10 judicial officers promoted to deputy registrar, five to assistant registrar, 15 to chief magistrate, one principal magistrate Grade One and one to senior magistrate Grade One.

“We are delighted with the promotions because it is a perfect boost in the ranks where we have been operating below average against a huge caseload,” the Judiciary statement quoted Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu yesterday.

Adding: “Of course, the promotions create gaps in the structure. For instance, the number of chief magistrates has gone up to 67, but the magistrates Grade One number has dropped from 175 to 165.”

Many of the officers promoted to assistant and deputy registrar ranks have already been acting in the positions.

Advertisement

Also, six of the new chief magistrates are among the 15 acting chief magistrates appointed on a short-term basis by the JSC in January to assist with the management of election petitions.

They include Ms Sarah Tusiime Bashaija, Mr Patrick Talisuna, Ms Sarah Anne Basemera, Ms Said Barigye, Ms Joan Aciro, and Ms Margaret Aanyu. 

The Chief Registrar said the elevated officers would be deployed before the end of the current 42-day Covid-19 lockdown announced by the President on June 18.

New assistant registrars

Name and current designation 
Sayuni David    Chief Magistrate - Hoima
Amoko Patricia    Chief Magistrate - Private Legal Secretary to CR
Chemeri Jessica    Chief Magistrate – Tororo
Lubowa Daniel    Chief Magistrate – Arua
Matenga D Francis    Chief Magistrate – Gulu

New deputy registrars

Name  and current designation 
Babirye Mary    Chief magistrate- AG Asst Registrar court of appeal
Lamunu P Ocaya     Chief magistrate- AG Deputy Registrar anti-corruption div.
Natukunda Janeva    Chief magistrate- Lira 
Hatanga J Harty    Chief magistrate- Mukono
Ajio Hellen   Assistant Reg- Family division 
Katushabe Prossy     Chief magistrate- Makindye 
Mushabe A Karocho    Chief magistrate- Private legal secretary to DCJ
Karemani J Karemera    Assistant registrar– Civil division/PRD
Ntalo N Hussein    Chief magistrate- Lira– Rukungiri
Edoku John Paul- Senior state attorney- Ministry of Justice and constitutional affairs

New chief magistrates

Name and current designation 
Kamasanyu G Musenze    Magistrate Grade One – Standards Court
Tusiime Sarah Bashaija    Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Kayunga
Bamuhiga Patric    Magistrate Grade One – Sanga
Talisuna Patrick    Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Busia
Ajuna Doreen    Magistrate Grade One – Luwero
Basemera Sarah Anne    Magistrate Grade One – Ag. 2nd CM Nakawa
Barigye Said    Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Apac
Aciro Joan    Magistrate Grade One – Ag. 2nd CM Mengo
Abiti Samson Loum    Magistrate Grade One – Bubulo
Opio James    Magistrate Grade One – Moroto
Baligeya M Mufumbiro    Magistrate Grade One – Kakiri
Mbabazi Edith Mary    Magistrate Grade One – Makindye
Aanyu Margaret    Magistrate Grade One – Ag. CM Apac
Amabilis Stella Maris    Senior Magistrate Grade One – Lugazi
Kayizzi Ronald    Advocate in Private Practice

Advertisement