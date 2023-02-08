Judge declines to hear Katumba case via zoom

The trial judge in the attempted murder case of Works minister Edward Katumba Wamala yesterday declined hearing via zoom.

Eight suspects in the case are also accused of murdering Gen Katumba’s daughter Brenda Nantogo and driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo on June 1, 2022.

As the court convened at the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court to commence the pre-trial proceedings, which included the marking and inspecting of physical exhibits, the eight suspects appeared via zoom.

However, Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha ordered the prison authorities to present the suspects in court on February 25.

“I do not have any written authorisation from the suspects to try them via zoom as per the rules of the ICD which requires them to appear physically for their trial,” Justice Komuhangi ruled.

However, the defence lawyer, Mr Geofrey Turyamusiima, also told court that it was the second time the suspects were missing court and the first one being attributed to restrictions due to an Ebola outbreak.

Court further heard that this leads to the delay of justice to the suspects.

The accused include Hussein Ismael, alias Imamu Muto, Yusuf Siraji Nyanzi, Muhammad Kagugube, alias Musiramu, Kamada Walusimbi, alias Mudinka, a boda boda rider, and a resident of Nansana, Silman Ayuub Kisambira, alias Mukwasi, Abdlaziz Ramanthan Duuku, a religious teacher, Habib Ramathan Marjan and Muzaifa Wampa, alias Kanaaba, a boda boda rider.

The group are facing 30 charges, which include belonging to Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, rendering support to a terrorist organisation, murder, attempted murder and aggravated robbery.

Prosecution contends that under the charge of rendering support to a terrorist organisation, the accused persons and others, who are still at large, between March 2015 and June 2021 in various places in Kampala, Luweero, Kasese and in various places in eastern DR Congo, rendered support to Hussein Lubwama, alias Master.

Prosecution also contends that the group robbed Cheap General Hardware in Nansana East 1 Zone in Wakiso District on May 29, 2019 causing the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Abaho Mutinda, and Amin Bugembe.

It is also said in the same attack, the accused persons stole Shs38m from Ms Tedrin Nalule and threatened to shoot her.

The group is accused of being behind the robbery at City Shoppers supermarket in Kanyanya-Mpererwe, where they allegedly killed Burton Okoti.

They are also accused of robbing Shs2.2m from Ms Precious Kayesu and robbing Denovo bakery in Kalerwe and stealing Shs34m from Ms Nawal Nakatudde.

Court documents indicate that the group also killed Edward Ssenyonzi and attempted to kill Ms Angello Nantongo and Evarest Hakizza.



Other crimes

Prosecution also contends that the group robbed Cheap General Hardware in Nansana East 1 Zone in Wakiso istrict on May 29, 2019 causing the death of Jimmy Atukuru, Frank Abaho Mutinda, and Amin Bugembe.

In the same attack, the accused stole Shs38m from Ms Tedrin Nalule. The group is also accused of being behind the robbery at City Shoppers supermarket in Kanyanya-Mpererwe, where they allegedly killed Burton Okoti.

They are also accused of robbing Shs2.2m from Ms Precious Kayesu and robbing Denovo bakery in Kalerwe and stealing Shs34m from Ms Nawal Nakatudde, among other crimes.