Judge declines to step aside in Ssemakadde’s bid to halt 2-year jail sentence

High Court judge Joyce Kavuma has declined to step aside from hearing an application by Uganda Law Society (ULS) president Isaac Ssemakadde, who is seeking to stay execution of a two-year prison sentence handed to him for contempt of court.

Ruling on a preliminary issue on August 19, Justice Kavuma said she had “no reason to recuse” herself from the matter.

“Having received the request for recusal and considering the court diary as well as the recent court vacation, I find no reason to recuse myself from hearing the application,” Justice Kavuma stated.

The issue arose after Ssemakadde, in a June 13 letter, asked the judge to withdraw from the case, with copies sent to the Acting Principal Judge and counsel for both parties. His lead lawyer, Peter Walubiri, raised the matter at the start of proceedings.

“My Lord, we are not aware whether you have taken any decision on the request for recusal. I would appreciate to know your decision and then move ahead in this matter,” Mr Walubiri submitted.

Following the judge’s decision to stay on, Mr Walubiri proceeded to argue the application, filed under Section 98 of the Civil Procedure Act. He asked court to halt execution of Justice Musa Ssekaana’s ruling and suspend the two-year sentence pending appeal.

“The intended appeal has strong merits. Justice Ssekaana refused to hear a recusal application, rushed to issue a ruling in a matter where he was the complainant, victim, and judge in his own cause. This raises a question of bias,” Walubiri argued.

He added: “Scandalising the court does not constitute contempt, and there is no proof that the alleged social media posts originated from Mr Ssemakadde.”

Describing the sentence as arbitrary and harsh, Mr Walubiri warned of irreparable harm if a stay was not granted.

“If a stay is not granted, Mr Ssemakadde will be arrested and serve the sentence, rendering his right of appeal nugatory,” he submitted.

But state attorneys Marvin Kigula and Joseph Ogwang opposed the application.

“My Lord, the application before you stems from a criminal contempt proceeding, not civil contempt. Mr Ssemakadde was sentenced to two years at the discretion of the court. The only available remedy was to apply for bail pending appeal, not for a stay of execution,” Mr Kigula argued, citing the precedent of lawyer Male Mabirizi’s upheld sentence in 2022.

Mr Ogwang added that the application was incompetent because Ssemakadde’s affidavit was sworn on February 14, four days before his appeal was filed.

“The body and soul of this application rest on the memorandum of appeal, yet this court cannot delve into its merits,” he said.

In rejoinder, Mr Walubiri maintained that the contempt proceedings were civil in nature.

“There are two forms of contempt. In criminal contempt, charges are framed, pleas are taken, and evidence is led. But Justice Ssekaana’s ruling arose from a civil division application. There was no charge sheet, no plea-taking, and no trial under the Penal Code. The sentence imposed is a civil one, not a criminal sanction,” he argued.

Justice Kavuma reserved her ruling until September 15, 2025.



