Judge directs on Shs4.8b Unra graft case

Justice Michael Elubu, the head of the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, has issued fresh directions in the corruption case where two former Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) employees and others are accused of causing a financial loss of Shs4.8 billion.

In a court session last week, Justice Elubu ordered the prosecution to disclose all relevant documents to the defence team within two weeks, specifically between July 11 and 12. He also fixed August 15 as the date for the commencement of the trial.

Prosecutors Gloria Inzikuru, Abigail Agaba, and Pamela Orogot told the court that partial disclosure had previously been made when the case was handled by then-presiding judge, Justice Lawrence Gidudu, who has since been transferred to Jinja High Court.

However, defence lawyers Henry Kunya, Albert Mooli, Simon Tendo, and Richard Tusingwire requested that all documents be disclosed afresh. Justice Elubu agreed and advised both sides to reach a consensus on all documents ahead of the trial. The accused include former Unra Supplies Officer John Mbidde and former Roads Maintenance Engineer Gilbert Kibuuka.

They are jointly charged with Luna Engineering Ltd’s General Manager Richard Ssenkungu, and Company Director Alex Mukomazi Lutaaya.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly issued and approved false goods received notes in October and November 2019, indicating that Luna Engineering had fully delivered guardrails and related accessories worth Shs11 billion to Unra’s central stores in Mpigi, whereas only partial deliveries had been made.

Case

Prosecutors claim Mr Mbidde knowingly approved the falsified records, causing Unra a loss of Shs4.8 billion. Mr Kibuuka is also accused of approving the same false records at Unra offices in Kampala.

In a related charge, Mr Ssenkungu is alleged to have submitted payment requisitions for the full Shs11 billion despite only partial delivery, while knowing this would result in financial loss to government.

The four are also charged with conspiracy to defraud Unra of Shs4.8 billion between October 2019 and June 2020, in Kampala and Mpigi districts. The trial now awaits full document disclosure and is expected to proceed as scheduled on August 15.