Judge directs summons for Kenyan truck company over Uganda highway crash

Luweero High Court Judge Faridah Bikirwa has directed that criminal summons be issued against a Kenyan transport company and its driver through the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala and also published in the Daily Nation newspaper after nearly two years of stalled proceedings in a suit arising from a fatal road crash in the district.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Bikirwa noted that Palm Oil Transporters Ltd and its driver Asudi Masheti Lumumba who are domiciled in Kenya had failed to attend court despite the suit being filed in 2023.

“It is now two years since the plaintiffs filed this suit. Justice should be dispensed in a timely manner. Two years without disposal is too long,” Justice Bikirwa observed.

“In the interest of expeditiously disposing of this case, I grant leave to the plaintiffs to serve summons to the first and second defendants,” he added.

The judge adjourned the matter to September 30 for mention, directing the plaintiffs to report on the progress of the service.

The decision followed an application by the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Arthur Ayorekire of ASB Advocates seeking substituted service on Palm Oil Transporters Ltd and its driver, Lumumba. Ayorekire told court that the defendants had not filed witness statements despite lodging a joint defence.

“We filed the trial bundle last year but have a bigger problem. The first and second defendants are domiciled in Kenya. The accident happened here in Uganda but the perpetrators are across the border,” he submitted.

Ayorekire further informed court that Lonton Advocates, who initially represented Palm Oil and Masheti, had withdrawn, leaving the case at a standstill. He asked the court to permit substituted service outside the court’s jurisdiction.

“Our preferred mode is to serve the first and second defendants through the High Commission of Kenya in Kampala. We also seek to publish the summons in the Daily Nation, which is widely circulated in Kenya. We also seek for costs of this this application,” Ayorekire submitted.

Justice Bikirwa agreed, citing the need to avoid further delays. She underscored the importance of cross-border cooperation where foreign defendants are involved.

Background to the Case

The suit was filed by Julius Bwesige and Andrew Kaggwa, the father of the late Paul Kasi, seeking general and special damages over a tragic accident that occurred on May 25, 2023, along the Kampala–Gulu Highway.

According to the court document, a Benz trailer belonging to Palm Oil Transporters Ltd, registration KBN 607P/ZB 3158 and driven by Masheti at high speed overtook another vehicle and rammed into an Isuzu truck before crashing into a stationary Isuzu Forward truck where Bwesige and Kasi were seated.

Court documents indicate that Kasi died instantly while Bwesige suffered spinal injuries that left him permanently incapacitated. The plaintiffs accuse Masheti of reckless and negligent driving and hold Palm Oil Transporters vicariously liable as his employer.

Bwesige’s lawyers say he was the sole breadwinner for his family and now faces lifetime medical expenses. He seeks over Shs59 million in special damages, Shs 300 million in general damages, and compensation for lost income worth Shs100 million.

Kaggwa is seeking over Shs10.9 million in special damages for burial expenses, Shs100 million in general damages, and Shs300 million as compensation for the loss of his son who was allegedly the sole breadwinner for his family, including a pregnant widow.

The plaintiffs also want the court to award punitive damages against the defendants for what they term as grossly negligent conduct. They rely on the legal principle of res ipsa loquitur that the facts of the accident speak for themselves as evidence of negligence.

With the court granting substituted service through the Kenyan High Commission and publication in Kenya’s leading daily, the case is now set to proceed to hearing once the defendants are formally served.

Justice Bikirwa’s order paves the way for the long-pending matter to move forward after years of delay.

“This court must ensure that justice is not delayed or denied because of procedural technicalities,” she said in her ruling.